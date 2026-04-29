USC Trojans Recruits Turning Heads as Early Enrollees

USC targeted Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux very early in the recruiting process and made it a priority to keep him in Southern California.

The Trojans also dove heavy into the Midwest this past cycle, which included Harvey (Ohio) four-star running back Shahn Alston, giving them two blue-chippers to retool the depth in their backfield.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC saw the depth in their backfield tested last season when King Miller, who started the season as the fourth-string running back, was thrusted into the starting lineup in early October after a number of injuries in front of him.

Miller returns, and so does Waymond Jordan, who began the 2025 season as the starter. The Trojans bring back its two leading rushers, however, they did see its depth take a hit when three players entered the transfer portal.

Freshman Running Backs Flash in Spring Practice

USC Trojans freshman running backs Shahn Alston and Deshonne Redeaux | USC Trojans on SI

Redeaux, the No. 5 running back, per 247Sports is a decisive, explosive back that is capable of breaking a big run at any given moment. He runs with great balance and short area quickness. Redeaux is also smooth route runner out of the backfield with natural hands.

The local star battled an injury midway through spring practice that kept him out for a couple of weeks, but when Redeaux was on the field, the former top-100 recruit showed why he was highly coveted. He gives the Trojans another home run hitter in the backfield.

“I think he did what we saw him do on his high school tape,” said USC running backs coach Anthony Jones. “He was explosive playmaker in high school and he did that just right here on the college campus as well.”

Alston battled his own injury late in camp but saw extended reps with Jordan out this spring and Redeaux missing time. The Ohio native is built like a tank at 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds. Jones has spoken in the past about Alston’s love for lifting weights and it reflects in his frame.

But Alston, the No. 8 running back according to Rivals, is more than just a power back. He has wiggle and an underrated burst in the second and third level.

“Deshonne and Shahn Alston are two freshmen, yes, they were highly recruited, yes, they were really good high school players, but they are very mature for their age,” Jones said. “They came in like they were second to third year guys in the program. They're very active in meetings. They pay attention a lot and ask the right questions, and they lean on the older guys for information.

“They really embrace the role of being a freshman, being a new guy, and really just being a sponge. They want to soak up as much knowledge as they can. They want to be coached and to be the best version of themselves.”

Redeaux and Alston will continue battling redshirt freshman Riley Wormley in fall camp to be that No. 3 running back.

Balanced Offensive Attack

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) hands off the ball to Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

USC coach Lincoln Riley had a more balanced approach to his offense last season than he did in 2024, where the offense became very pass-heavy.

Having Miller, Jordan and the entire starting offensive line back in 2026 bodes well for redshirt senior quarterback Jayden Maiava and takes some of the pressure off of him.

The passing offense is almost never a question mark under Riley. Even with the departure of star receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, the Trojans have retooled. But in order to be in the upper echelon of the Big Ten conference, you have to be able run the football and be physical at the line of scrimmage.

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