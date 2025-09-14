USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Applauds Team's Performance Following Weather Delay
Lightning delays pushed the start time back by three hours and five minutes. It was the first time the USC Trojans have dealt with a weather delay since playing Syracuse at MetLife Stadium in September 2012.
However, by the time kickoff arrived, the weather had cleared up and USC defeated Purdue 33-17 to win its first game in the Eastern Time Zone since defeating the Orange on that day in 2012.
"I never felt like we panicked. They were physically and mentally ready the entire way," said USC coach Lincoln Riley.
The Trojans picked off Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne three times, two by transfer safety Bishop Fitzgerald, but highlight of the day was a 70-yard pick-six by 349-pound defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett.
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava had his third consecutive turnover free outing, while receiver Ja’Kobi Lane recorded his first 100-yard game of the season.
Fitzgerald came up with his first interception in the end zone late the in first quarter to bring a promising Boilermakers drive to a halt.
USC quarterback Jayden Maiava answered by leading a 10-play drive, which included an acrobatic catch by freshman receiver Tanook Hines and a 26-yard completion to tight end Lake McRee that moved the ball inside the 5-yard line. Maiava’s three-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter gave the Trojans a 10-0 lead.
The USC signal-caller has looked much more comfortable operating Riley’s offense in his second year in the program.
Maiava engineered a 13-play, 75-yard drive that took over seven and half minutes off the clock in the second quarter that ended with Waymond Jordan 6-yard rushing touchdown to make it 17-3 at halftime. It is third consecutive game Jordan has crossed the end zone.
Jordan finished the night with 77 yards on the ground and fellow transfer Eli Sanders had 75 yards of his own.
Purdue was able to hang around in the second half with touchdown drives of 75 and 63 yards. One of which came off a double backwards pass, in which Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne scooped up the ball and ran it in for a 26-yard touchdown.
The Boilermakers were driving with less than six minutes remaining in regulation to make it a one-score game, before Fitzgerald came up with his second interception of the night to seal the game.
"We weren't perfect, but we felt like we brought a complete team in here," Riley said.
Pass Rush
The Trojans got after it on the defensive side from the start. Six tackles for loss and four sacks in the first half, one of which came from freshman Floyd Boucard, his first career one. USC finished the night with five sacks and 10 tackles for loss. Linebacker Eric Gentry lead the way with two sacks.
The inability to get after the quarterback was a major problem for Southern Cal last season, but a year later, it's one of the team's biggest strengths.
Looking Ahead
USC will return home to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to take on the Michigan State Spartans in what will be a late kickoff. That game is slated for 8:00 p.m. PT and will air on FOX.