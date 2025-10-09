USC Tight End Signs New NIL Deal, Joins Reggie Bush as TravisMathew Ambassadors

All Trojans

USC Trojans tight end Walker Lyons recently signed a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with the popular apparel company TravisMathew, becoming the first collegiate ambassador for the brand and joining USC legend Reggie Bush as Trojans to partner with the brand.

Caden Handwork

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
USC Trojans sophomore tight end Walker Lyons has become just the latest player on the football team to benefit from Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL). Lyons recently signed an NIL deal with TravisMathew on Wednesday, according to On3's Nick Schultz.

Lyons becomes the first collegiate NIL ambassador for the popular apparel company.

"I'm excited to officially join the TravisMathew team," Lyons said in a statement. "Their apparel and brand align naturally with my lifestyle and style, and I look forward to wearing the gear and working with them."

Lyons Joins Talented Group of Athletes with TravisMatthew Partnership

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) gets set to pass to tight end Walker Lyons (85) who runs for a touchdown during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Lyons joins a group of several other former and current athletes who have partnerships with TravisMathew. Former USC star running back and Heisman trophy winner Reggie Bush is an ambassador for TravisMathew, along with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves, and PGA Tour golfer Akshay Bhatia.

USC has had partnerships with TravisMathew, along with Lyons. The company recently provided members of the Trojans' men's volleyball team with products from its college collection in January.

Leif Sunderland, the Chief Marketing Officer at TravisMathew, spoke in a statement about Lyons ' recent signing with the company.

"Walker is a great addition to Team TravisMathew as we continue to grow in the collegiate athletics space," said Sunderland. "NIL has opened up a powerful avenue to connect with the next generation of athletes and fans."

Social Media's Impact On Lyons' NIL Partnerships

Sep 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans running back Quinten Joyner (0) celebrates with tight end Walker Lyons (85) after scoring a touchdown against the Utah State Aggies during the third quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Social media has played a huge role in Lyons' approach to NIL and his life off the football field. Lyons has more than 200,000 followers across Instagram, X, and TikTok. His popularity on social media has the potential for more NIL partnerships in the future.

"There's definitely value in social media with NIL, in this era, just being able to market yourself more. So I think there's extreme value to especially being in this market, as well," Lyons told On3.

"There's a lot of brands and lots of companies I want to work with, kids in L.A., and especially USC athletes. I think the bigger platform and following you have through social media, the more likely those brands are to help you to be able to reach out with you to want to partner with you," he continued.

Lyons Improvement On the Football Field With USC

Walker Lyons tight end College Football Big Ten Lake McRee Illinois Fighting Illini Michigan Wolverines Jayden Maiava
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans tight end Walker Lyons (85) runs into the end zone for a touchdown as quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After recording just six receptions for 36 yards as a freshman for USC, Lyons has taken a huge step forward for the Trojans' offense during his sophomore season. In five games this season for USC, Lyons has collected 10 receptions for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Lyons and Lake McRee have formed a stellar tight end duo for USC's explosive offense, as the two have combined for 355 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

In USC's 34-32 loss to the No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini before the bye week, Lyons recorded four receptions for 39 yards. We'll see what impact Lyons has on Saturday night, as USC will face off against the No. 15 Michigan Wolverines in front of a sold-out Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Lyons could make a huge difference against Michigan on Saturday night.

