USC Trojans Running Back Waymond Jordan Signs NIL Deal with Niagara Water

USC Trojans junior running back Waymond Jordan has signed a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with Niagara Water. This deal comes a month after the new Trojans back inked a deal with C4 Energy, a popular energy drink.

Kendell Hollowell

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during a time out against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during a time out against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jordan was the No. 1 ranked JUCO running back this past cycle coming out Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College. He originally committed to UCF, before taking an official visit with the Trojans and signing with them in early January. 

Lincoln Riley
Jordan was a four-year standout at Escambia (Fla.) high school in Pensacola and drew interest from FCS and Division II schools, but chose to pursue the junior college route. He redshirted his first season and then worked as reserve in 2023, before having a breakout campaign last season. 

The Florida native carried the ball 218 times rushed for 1,614 yards and 20 touchdowns in 12 games, averaging 134.5 yards per game, which ranked first in the country. Jordan was named the 2024 NJCAA DI Football Offensive Player of the Year and led the Blue Dragons to a NJCAA DI Football Championship. 

The new USC running back added was recently awarded the JC Male Athlete of the Year Award from the Wichita Sports Commission. 

Woody Marks off to the NFL after becoming the program’s 1,000-yard rusher since Ronald Jones in 2017 in his lone season with the Trojans. He was selected in the fourth round by the Houston Texans in this year's NFL Draft. Second-leading rusher Quinten Joyner entered the portal in December and ended up at Texas Tech. 

Woody Marks
Sep 1, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Woody Marks (4) rushes against the LSU Tigers during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Jordan joins a brand-new talented Trojans backfield that features redshirt senior Eli Sanders, who transferred from New Mexico in December and sophomore Bryan Jackson. USC also signed two running backs in the 2025 recruiting cycle in four-star Harry Dalton and three-star Riley Wormley. 

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley had strong praise about the team’s transfer running back’s during spring practice. 

“Obviously you add in the two older guys right now with Eli and Waymo. Those are two different skill sets, a little bit different body types. Waymond’s really compact, really kind of moves effortlessly and obviously a ton of production at Hutch,” Riley said. “Eli’s explosive, I mean you just see his explosion, it just kind of jumps off the tape already, which is what we saw.”

Eli Sanders
Sep 14, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Eli Sanders (6) carries against the Auburn Tigers during the second quarter at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images / John Reed-Imagn Images

The running back competition will be one to keep an eye on when fall camp comes around in the next month. Riley has opted to roll with one primary running back during his tenure with the Trojans. Last season, Marks received 63 percent of the carries, despite missing almost two full games. 

Does one running back separate themselves in camp or will USC decide to go with a three-headed attack? 

