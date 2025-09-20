Former USC Receiver Zachariah Branch Emerging as Star Playmaker in SEC
Former USC Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch didn’t just transfer schools—he transferred into opportunity.
After two years at the LA Memorial Coliseum where his flashes of speed and skill were often overshadowed by Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon, Branch has wasted little time establishing himself as one of Georgia’s go-to weapons.
His breakout against Tennessee, capped by a touchdown on a screen pass and a clutch two-point conversion in overtime, was the clearest sign yet that the Bulldogs are giving him the freedom and spotlight to become the playmaker he was always capable of being.
A Fast Start Backed by Numbers
Branch’s performance against Tennessee was the highlight, but it fits into a broader trend—he’s been consistently impactful through Georgia’s first three games.
He already has 11 receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns, putting him on pace to shatter his totals from either of his two years at USC. With the Trojans, Branch caught 78 passes for 742 yards and three touchdowns across 23 games.
The difference in efficiency is even more striking. At USC, Branch averaged 10.7 and 10.3 yards per reception in back-to-back seasons.
In Athens, that number has spiked to 16.5, a career-best that speaks to how Georgia is using him as both a vertical threat and an open-field weapon.
His touchdown rate is also climbing—he scored once every 26 receptions as a Trojan, but he’s already at one every 5.5 catches with the Bulldogs.
MORE: Big Ten Rival Could Complicate USC's No. 1 Ranked Recruiting Class
MORE: Surprising Analytics Predict USC vs. Michigan State
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Reveals Unfortunate Injury News Before Michigan State Game
For context, that production puts him in line with the breakout rates Georgia fans once saw from Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens and Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey in their early seasons.
The Bulldogs have a track record of taking wideouts with speed and precision route running and turning them into reliable difference-makers, and Branch is following that same path.
Those numbers suggest this isn’t just a hot start—it’s a real transformation. By putting Branch in positions to maximize his speed and space-creating ability, Georgia has unlocked the playmaker USC fans only saw in flashes.
Stepping Out of Lane and Lemon’s Shadow
Branch’s decision to transfer also gave him a chance to escape the constant comparison to USC’s star duo of Ja’Kobi Lane and Makai Lemon.
Both remain high-profile names, with Athlon Sports ranking Lane as the No. 5 wide receiver in the 2026 draft class and Lemon at No. 6. Branch came in at No. 10, but that ranking could climb if he continues producing at this level in the SEC.
While Lane and Lemon command the spotlight in Southern California, Branch is building his own résumé in the toughest conference in college football.
By leaving Los Angeles, he may have found the clarity—and the opportunity—needed to prove he belongs in the same conversation.
Three games don’t define a season, but Branch’s early trajectory is hard to ignore. Georgia is giving him volume, explosive touches, and a national stage to showcase his skill set. In the SEC, every big play comes under the brightest lights, and Branch is seizing his moment.