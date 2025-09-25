USC Trojans Win Over Michigan State Draws Massive National Audience
Week 4 of the college football season offered fans numerous exciting matchups that drew huge television viewership. Saturday's ABC primetime matchup between the Florida Gators and the No. 2-ranked Miami Hurricanes was the most-viewed game of week 4, drawing 6.5 million viewers.
USC-Michigan State Matchup Among Top 10 Viewed Games of Week 4
While it was an 11 p.m. kickoff for East Coast college football fans, the No. 21 USC Trojans' matchup against the Michigan State Spartans was among the top-watched games of week 4. Even though Michigan State fans had to stay up late to watch their Spartans take on the Trojans, FOX's 11 p.m. ET game drew 2.1 million viewers.
Many Michigan State fans, however, most likely turned off their television sets and went to bed before the clock hit zero, as the Trojans beat the Spartans 45-31.
MORE: Why USC's Top Linebacker Recruit Could Be Future Face of Trojans' Defense
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Quietly Escaping Hot Seat Allegations with Trojans
MORE: Caleb Williams Returns To USC Heisman Form In NFL Leading Stat
The matchup, however, received higher ratings than the FOX primetime game between Arizona State and Baylor, which finished with the Sun Devils beating the Bears 27-24 on a game-winning field goal.
Other Big Ten Games In Week 4 That Had High Ratings
There were several other Big Ten games from the week 4 college football slate that drew large television viewership. CBS's 3:30 game between the No. 19-ranked Michigan Wolverines and the Nebraska Cornhuskers was the third most-watched matchup of the week 4 with 5.3 million viewers.
The Purdue and No. 22 Notre Dame matchup on NBC ranked No. 6, followed by the Friday night game between Iowa and Rutgers at No. 7.
NBC's Big Ten Saturday night matchup between the No. 11-ranked Indiana Hoosiers and No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini was the No. 8 most-watched game of week 4 with 2.5 million viewers. Indiana dominated Illinois, winning in a blowout 63-10.
The lightning delay in the Purdue-Notre Dame game that was on NBC before the primetime matchup likely contributed to the low viewership.
USC-Illinois Matchup Could Draw Large Viewership
On Saturday, USC's road matchup against Illinois in Champaign could be one of the most watched games of week 5's college football slate. The game is set to be FOX's week 5 Big Noon Kickoff matchup.
FOX's Big Noon Kickoff games usually draw high viewership. Week 4's matchup between the No. 12-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Utah Utes was the fourth most-watched game with 4 million viewers.
We'll see how well the matchup between the Trojans and the Fighting Illini on Saturday goes in terms of viewership. There is much at stake for both USC and Illinois in Saturday's game at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
USC is looking to remain undefeated on the season and improve to 5-0, while Illinois tries to avoid a 3-2 start to the season and bounce back from a brutal loss to the Hoosiers.