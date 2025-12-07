What Latest FPI Ranking Says About USC Trojans' Improvement
The No. 16 USC Trojans may not be making an appearance in this season’s College Football Playoff, but they finished the season ranked with a 9-3 record.
ESPN’s Football Power Ranking (FPI) tracks every team’s strength throughout the season based on its strength of schedule. As bowl season awaits, USC’s FPI ranking is No. 11 in the nation with an 18.7. USC may not be in the top 10, but the program is ahead of some competitive programs, even some in the CFP.
11. USC Trojans
12. Ole Miss Rebels
13. Texas Longhorns
14. Vanderbilt Commodores
15. Oklahoma Sooners
In the Big Ten, USC is No. 4, only below the conference's three CFP teams: Indiana, Ohio State, and Oregon. While the Trojans may not be making a playoff appearance this year, it is evident that the team is trending up. Their incoming recruiting class will help the team, and if the program retains key players, USC can have a big 2026 season.
Biggest Wins Of The Season
Despite three losses, the Trojans had some big wins this year, including against seven Big Ten teams. One of USC’s biggest wins was against the No. 19 Michigan Wolverines on Oct. 11. The Trojans had been coming off a loss against Illinois, who were ranked at the time.
The loss elevated the narrative that USC coach Lincoln Riley cannot win against ranked opponents. USC needed a win against the Wolverines, and instead of just defeating them, the Trojans had a dominant performance with the final score being 31-13.
On Nov. 15, the Trojans defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, and at the time of the matchup, there was a Playoff appearance at stake. The win against the Hawkeyes at home kept USC in contention for the playoff before facing the No. 5 Oregon Ducks.
The Trojans proved they can win in big games this season, making the program one step closer to being true contenders for the CFP.
USC Finds Strength On Offense
One of the biggest highlights of USC’s season has been the offense. Quarterback Jayden Maiava stepped up, making big plays on the offense. Maiava has passed for 3,431 yards, 23 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions.
One of the ways Maiava stepped up this season has been through utilizing his mobility. He was sacked 14 times but also rushed for 150 yards and six touchdowns in the regular season.
The run game has been strong for USC even through injuries. Running back King Miller stepped up when his name was called, and heading into the bowl game, he leads the team with 873 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
The star of the Trojans' offense has been wide receiver Makai Lemon. Lemon is a player who can always get open and can make contested catches. Through the regular season, Lemon has 79 receptions for 1,156 yards and 11 touchdowns. With the season he has had, Lemon will be a player to watch in the 2025 NFL Draft.
The year is not yet over for the Trojans as USC will play in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. PT against the TCU Horned Frogs. USC has the chance to win 10 games for the first time since 2022, ending the year in a big way.
