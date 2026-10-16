How Many Times Would USC Trojans Have Made a 24-Team Playoff?

Time to feel nostalgic amid the NCAA's move to create a 24-team playoff system, a move that likely would've benefitted multiple USC Trojans teams had this format existed back then.

This new proposal got put into motion on the morning of Oct. 15. Now more than ever, this idea will prevent more Big Ten teams from feeling "snubbed" from the postseason. But the same is said for the SEC, as this format would've lumped in Texas into the tourney one year ago.

College football changes rapidly. Fans and proud programs now operate in the era of NIL, transfer portal, conference realignment and now, an expanded playoff. The latter rising as the big topic here.

How the 24-Team Field Would've Benefitted USC Back Then

Jan 2, 2017; Pasadena, CA, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (9) makes a catch for a touchdown against Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Christian Campbell (1) during the third quarter of the 2017 Rose Bowl game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The playoffs buried the Bowl Championship Series (BCS) format officially in 2014. College football shifted to a four-team postseason, which USC coach Lincoln Riley took part in during that format. Albeit he went there while leading the Oklahoma Sooners. But let's look closer at what if the 24-team field existed over the four-team postseason. Even before Riley's arrival for the 2022 season, USC would've made it multiple times as a Pac-12 representative.

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

2016 season: USC is best remembered for delivering the shootout victory over a Saquon Barkley-led Penn State team in the Rose Bowl. Quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster led the offense in that 52-49 thriller. But this Trojans team would've gotten in by virtue of finishing third in the conference, plus owning wins over nationally-ranked Washington (who made the CFP that season) and Colorado, the latter the conference title game runner-up.

2017 season: Darnold lifted USC back to the New Year's Six stage with receiver Michael Pittman II and running back Ronald Jones. But that Trojans team fell 24-7 to Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. Still, USC would've received an automatic berth by virtue of winning the Pac-12 during the time it represented the fifth power conference. This USC team likely would've had a bye too.

2022 season: Riley's first USC team would've earned a spot in the field of 24. Or even the 12-team format had that bracket existed back then. USC played for the conference title that season before falling to Utah. The 24-team postseason, though, would've been treated to watching Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams.

So, USC would've likely made it once under Riley. But former coach Clay Helton would've produced two playoff teams in the field of 24.

New Format Won't Make Guarantees for USC

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Romero Ison (18) celebrates following the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not even a 9-3 campaign can promise that the Trojans will clinch a spot for the 2027 postseason, which is the target year for the 24-team expansion. USC likely gets buried among an avalanche of 9-3 or 10-2 teams in the SEC.

USC would need to win two massive road games in Ohio State and Iowa (assuming both will be nationally ranked), then scale past Indiana and UCLA at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to become considered for the first proposed 24-team field.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC's chances look vastly greater if it goes 10-2 or even 11-1 by this time next season. Of course, things will look even better if USC comes out of the Big Ten as conference champions.

Meanwhile, the 2026 Trojans own a 16.9 percent chance to land in the 12-team playoffs per ESPN Football Power Index rankings as of Oct. 16.

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