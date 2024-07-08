USC Women's Basketball: Freshman Recruit's First Impression of Team This Offseason
USC women's basketball knows they should be contending for a national championship next Spring after advancing to the NCAA Elite Eight this past season. One of the keys for them to stay toward the top of college basketball is to instill the culture into the newcomers.
The Trojans have a large newcomer class this season, with multiple transfers and six top-100 recruits. With several grad transfers leaving the program after last season, the Trojans' primary returning starters are JuJu Watkins and Rayah Marshall, meaning USC has to get their new players on board if they want to repeat and improve on the success they saw last season.
So far, the team appears to be buying in. A four-star recruit and the No. 54 overall prospect per ESPN, Rian Forestier, noted the team atmosphere and intensity that's stood out to her so far during summer practices.
"Definitely the intensity of workouts, and the fact that everyone here is pouring into each other, whether that'd be coaches, players, players that are on the sidelines not even in the workouts yet," Forestier said, via USC women's basketball on X. "Everyone's so intense, the culture is crazy, I just love it, it's awesome."
This kind of buy-in and intensity will be key for USC, especially to have strong depth on the team. While Watkins is expected to lead the team once again after her record-breaking freshman season, having a strong supporting cast is what will help the Trojans have a better shot at actually bringing the title home rather than overly relying on their star sophomore.
It can also set the tone for the next three or four years, as USC has all these underclassmen which could make them contenders for the next four years if they get off to a strong start.