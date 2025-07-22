All Trojans

Most Valuable College Football Programs: Where Do USC Trojans Rank?

The USC Trojans were ranked in the top 25 highest valued programs -- based on valuation scenarios of population, success, facilities and location in some instances. The Trojans projected estimated value rounded out at 1.4 billion due to location and past success in the 2000s.

Teddy King

Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
In this story:

A looming reality in college football has been the value of each program going into each season – how much money they have to seal recruits, schedules and buyouts. Among the top 10 highest valued programs, the USC Trojans rank No. 7. 

The ranking originally came from The Athletic weighing a scenario that included private equity firms buying programs – as they would professional programs – to give readers an understanding of the market value for each college program.

The methodology behind the rankings stemmed from real-life pro organization transactions over the last three years. NFL and NBA transactions were used to estimate values for SEC and Big Ten programs, while NHL and MLB sales informed valuations for the ACC and Big 12.

Lincoln Riley USC Trojans Football College Football Big Ten Valuation NIL Texas Longhorns Oklahoma Sooners Jayden Maiava
Jul 24, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big 10 football media day at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Other measurements included the programs success, facilities, population, championships and realignment scenarios. 

Here is the top 10 from most valuable programs in college football, from The Athletic:

No. 1 Texas - $2.38 billion
No. 2 Georgia - $1.98 billion
No. 3 Ohio State with $1.9 billion,
No. 4 Notre Dame with $1.85 billion,
No. 5 Michigan with $1.83 billion,
No. 6 Alabama with $1.74 billion
No. 7 Oklahoma with $1.49 billion
No. 8 USC - $1.4 billion
No. 9 Tennessee - $1.37 billion
No. 10 LSU - $1.23 billion

The Trojans No. 8 ranking comes with a $1.4 billion estimated value of their program. The amount stemmed from their location in the heart of Los Angeles and past success. 

MORE: Reggie Bush Gets Concerning Update On Lawsuit Against NCAA, Pac-12

MORE: LeBron James, Bronny James Proposed Los Angeles Lakers Trade Package

MORE: USC Trojans Receive 'Surprising' Ranking Before First AP Top-25 Poll

MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Showing Continued Growth With Latest Move

USC’s rich history of success and national championship wins adds to the valuation of the program. Despite the lack of playoff success, the addition into the Big Ten conference is a major note to make for their value – an 18-team super conference with elite teams brings plenty of television exposure and the chance for USC to put their names on the board in a new realm. 

The Athletic’s Matt Baker's support for USC also stemmed from comparison to other programs who have had more recent success.

"We took the biggest liberty here. Revenue figures alone would put the Trojans’ value in the Nebraska-Wisconsin range ($800 million to $900 million). But those numbers don’t reflect the fact that they’re adding millions of dollars annually by shedding Pac-12 payouts and receiving full shares from the Big Ten. Add in brand power — where the Trojans are more like Alabama or Oklahoma historically," wrote Baker when explaining USC's ranking.

Lincoln Riley USC Trojans Football College Football Big Ten Valuation NIL Texas Longhorns Oklahoma Sooners Jayden Maiava
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley holds the championship trophy after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another note comes from the money used towards recruits. Coach Lincoln Riley boasts the No. 2 2026 recruiting class in the country, and has landed over 15 four-star recruits, beating out teams like Texas, Ohio State and Michigan in the race for best 2026 recruiting class. 

Current USC players have also had the opportunity to secure multi-figure NIL deals – due to their status being a part of the USC Football program.

Lincoln Riley USC Trojans Football College Football Big Ten Valuation NIL Texas Longhorns Oklahoma Sooners Jayden Maiava
Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For example, Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava holds the highest NIL valuation with $1.4 million, per On3. Maiava is in his second season with USC after previously playing for UNLV. 

While UNLV is a respectable program, high-dollar NIL deals are more commonly offered to athletes at powerhouse schools like USC, where exposure, competition, and brand value are much greater.

With the growing concerns of NIL – whether it’s ruining or benefitting college football – players and coaches have been able to utilize NIL money to intensively build their programs, and as well as pay players following the House vs. NCAA settlement concluded at the end of July. 

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. Teddy specializes in USC Trojans breaking news, Trojans in the NFL and NBA, and analysis of of the football program in the Big Ten Conference. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints game and Super Bowl LIX, and in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She also was the also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

Home/Football