Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Showing Continued Growth With Latest Move
The Chicago Bears rookies have arrived at training camp, and so has second-year quarterback Caleb Williams. The former USC Trojans quarterback reported to camp just three days early, but his arrival could prove beneficial to the team.
In his rookie season, Williams had both his coach, Matt Eberflus, and his offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron, fired in November. Without the consistency as a young player, it was a challenging year.
Following the 2024 season, the Bears hired Ben Johnson to be the next head coach. Johnson helped lead the Detroit Lions to having one of the top offenses in the league, and is looking to bring out the best in Williams and the Bears’ offense.
Williams' Early Training Camp Arrival
On July 19, the Chicago Bears posted a video on X, formerly Twitter, of their franchise quarterback walking into the facilities. Despite it being just three days early, Williams is already stepping up as a leader in his second season in the league. The former USC quarterback is leading by example and showing the incoming rookies his dedication to the team.
Arriving early is a good look for Williams as the franchise quarterback. Bears general manager Ryan Poles invested in Williams throughout the offseason, bringing in what is projected to be one of the best offensive lines in the NFL in 2025. By arriving early, Williams is, in return, investing his time into the franchise.
In addition to the staff and revamping the offensive line, the Bears drafted tight end Colston Loveland and wide receiver Luther Burden III. Williams has two new targets to pass to, and he has the chance to not only help himself prepare for the season but also help guide the two rookies.
MORE: Lincoln Riley’s USC Trojans Recruiting Class Sends Shockwaves in California
MORE: USC Trojans At Risk Of Losing A 5-Star Recruit To Ohio State Buckeyes?
MORE: Bronny James Turns Heads In NBA Summer League Despite Lakers Loss To Boston Celtics
MORE: What Kirk Herbstreit Said About USC Trojans Success: 'Good For The Sport'
Williams now has a year of NFL experience under his belt, but with a new coaching regime coming in, he has a new system to learn. Williams is giving himself some extra time to study the offense with the staff.
There has been a lot of outside noise this offseason surrounding Williams. With the reports that he tried to bypass the Bears in the draft and that he did not have help studying film in 2024, the Chicago quarterback is ready to turn things around in his second year in the league.
Reports of Johnson and Williams working on the quarterback's body language surfaced during the offseason. The former Trojan was known for showing his emotions on the field, especially after a string of losses in his final season in college. He became the eighth USC player to win the Heisman Trophy in 2022 and cemented his status as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Williams To Take A Step Forward In 2025?
It was not the easiest experience for Williams in his rookie season. He led the league, taking 68 sacks. Revamping the offensive line is the first step in improving that aspect of the game, but Williams will also have to work on not holding onto the ball as long. While he did take many sacks, Williams only threw six interceptions, one of the signs that he has a bright future in the league.
The Bears have many returning players as well, including second-year wide receiver Rome Odunze. Williams and Odunze joined the team together as first-round picks in 2024, and in their second year, the chemistry between the two could take a major step forward.
There is a lot of excitement surrounding what Johnson and Williams will be able to do together. Johnson was one of the most sought-after coaches, and he chose the Bears knowing Williams would be the quarterback.
"It's been consistent throughout. He's been very attentive. He's been very detailed in terms of the meetings. He's taking great notes, he's asking excellent questions," Johnson said of Williams. "The more we're out on the grass together, we're figuring out what we can put in the morning and what we can execute later on in the afternoon. That's been the fun part of it so far."
After a tough first season and an offseason of outside noise, Williams is ready to turn things around in 2025.