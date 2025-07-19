All Trojans

USC Trojans Legend Reggie Bush Gets Negative Update On Lawsuit Against NCAA, Pac-12

USC Trojans legend Reggie Bush is suing the NCAA, Pac-12, and USC, hoping to receive compensation for the use of his name, image, and likeness (NIL) during his time with the Trojans. A recent dismissal

Charlie Viehl

Dec 31, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans former running back Reggie Bush (left) poses with former Tournament of Roses president Alex Aghajanian during the Rose Bowl Hall fo Fame Induction Ceremony at University Club.
Dec 31, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans former running back Reggie Bush (left) poses with former Tournament of Roses president Alex Aghajanian during the Rose Bowl Hall fo Fame Induction Ceremony at University Club. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Former USC Trojans running back Reggie Bush is involved in a legal battle with the NCAA, Pac-12, and USC, but the Heisman Trophy winner appears to have suffered a setback in his chances at winning his lawsuit.

Most recently, Ohio federal district court dismissed a similar lawsuit brought by former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Terrelle Pryor against Ohio State, the Big Ten, the NCAA, and Learfield, a prominent sports marketing company.

What Pryor's Dismissal Means For USC, Reggie Bush

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) watches his team during warmups before the spring game at Ohio Stadium.
April 23, 2011; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) watches his team during warmups before the spring game at Ohio Stadium. / Greg Bartram-Imagn Images

Some of Pryor's claims were denied by the court for being out of the statute of limitations as the former Ohio State star played for the Buckeyes in 2008-10. LA Times reported Ryan Kartje reported that Bush's lawsuit faces a similar "hurdle," given that he played for USC even earlier: 2003-2005.

Changes to the NIL landscape allowed Bush to get his Heisman Trophy back after it was forfeited in 2010 when news came out of the USC running back receiving improper benefits while playing for the Trojans. USC was sanctioned by the NCAA, and the Heisman Trust vacated the 2005 trophy.

The Heisman Trust returned Bush's Heisman in April 2024. Will the new NIL rules help Bush win his lawsuit?

Southern California Trojans former running back and Rose Bowl Hall of Fame inductee Reggie Bush during a CFP Quarterfinal
Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans former running back and Rose Bowl Hall of Fame inductee Reggie Bush during a CFP Quarterfinal at Rose Bowl Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Reggie Bush Sues NCAA, Pac-12, and USC

Bush made headlines in September of 2024 when he announced his lawsuit against the NCAA, Pac-12, and USC with hopes of being compensated for the use of his name, image, and likeness (NIL) when Bush was one of the biggest stars in the college football world.

Because of Bush's popularity during his time in college, the legal team of the Trojans legend is arguing that the organizations is he suing profited directly off of Bush's name, image, and likeness through TV contracts and media rights.

In response to the lawsuit, USC released a statement:

"Reggie will always be a revered member of the Trojan Family, and we were very pleased to support his successful efforts to recover his Heisman Trophy. We have not received a copy of the lawsuit so we are unable to address its allegations," said the university.

In spite of the the lawsuit against USC, Bush does not seem to hold any ill-will towards the current Trojans program, including coach Lincoln Riley.

Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant
Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I think the world of Lincoln Riley, I think he's a great coach. I'm excited to see what he does next year. . . . But I also would love a bite at the apple as well, to be able to come back and coach my alma mater.
Words can't even explain what that would mean to me," Bush told USC on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus in January.

However, with the recent dismissal of Pryor's case against the NCAA, Big Ten, and Ohio State, could the idea of Bush returning to USC's sidelines become a reality?

