USC Trojans Legend Reggie Bush Gets Negative Update On Lawsuit Against NCAA, Pac-12
Former USC Trojans running back Reggie Bush is involved in a legal battle with the NCAA, Pac-12, and USC, but the Heisman Trophy winner appears to have suffered a setback in his chances at winning his lawsuit.
Most recently, Ohio federal district court dismissed a similar lawsuit brought by former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Terrelle Pryor against Ohio State, the Big Ten, the NCAA, and Learfield, a prominent sports marketing company.
What Pryor's Dismissal Means For USC, Reggie Bush
Some of Pryor's claims were denied by the court for being out of the statute of limitations as the former Ohio State star played for the Buckeyes in 2008-10. LA Times reported Ryan Kartje reported that Bush's lawsuit faces a similar "hurdle," given that he played for USC even earlier: 2003-2005.
Changes to the NIL landscape allowed Bush to get his Heisman Trophy back after it was forfeited in 2010 when news came out of the USC running back receiving improper benefits while playing for the Trojans. USC was sanctioned by the NCAA, and the Heisman Trust vacated the 2005 trophy.
The Heisman Trust returned Bush's Heisman in April 2024. Will the new NIL rules help Bush win his lawsuit?
Reggie Bush Sues NCAA, Pac-12, and USC
Bush made headlines in September of 2024 when he announced his lawsuit against the NCAA, Pac-12, and USC with hopes of being compensated for the use of his name, image, and likeness (NIL) when Bush was one of the biggest stars in the college football world.
Because of Bush's popularity during his time in college, the legal team of the Trojans legend is arguing that the organizations is he suing profited directly off of Bush's name, image, and likeness through TV contracts and media rights.
In response to the lawsuit, USC released a statement:
"Reggie will always be a revered member of the Trojan Family, and we were very pleased to support his successful efforts to recover his Heisman Trophy. We have not received a copy of the lawsuit so we are unable to address its allegations," said the university.
In spite of the the lawsuit against USC, Bush does not seem to hold any ill-will towards the current Trojans program, including coach Lincoln Riley.
"I think the world of Lincoln Riley, I think he's a great coach. I'm excited to see what he does next year. . . . But I also would love a bite at the apple as well, to be able to come back and coach my alma mater.
Words can't even explain what that would mean to me," Bush told USC on SI reporter Bri Amaranthus in January.
However, with the recent dismissal of Pryor's case against the NCAA, Big Ten, and Ohio State, could the idea of Bush returning to USC's sidelines become a reality?