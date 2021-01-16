Tennessee OL Transfer Reveals Top Three Schools, USC Makes The List

Tennessee offensive lineman Wanya Morris announced today via Twitter his top three transfer destinations. Morris tweeted, "Top 3...respect my decision."

The sophomore offensive lineman entered the NCAA Transfer Portal just two days ago on January 13, 2020. Although his 2020 season got off to a rocky start, it was partially due to outside factors, such as injury and COVID-19 protocols.

Earlier in the season, Morris discussed the effect that missing a heavy amount of fall camp had on him, coming into the 2020 season.

“I wouldn’t say I was behind, but I definitely could have been better,” said Morris.

“My goal out there was just to get better every week, and so far that’s what we’ve been doing. Like, again, I can’t complain, because it’s happened to everybody. I was just fortunate enough to be able to play the first game. Some people didn’t get to play the first game, you know?”

Morris was a five-star recruit coming out of Grayson High School and the No. 6 offensive tackle in the 2019 class per 247Sports. He had offers from schools all around the country including, LSU, Alabama, Arkansas, and Florida State. The Georgia native officially committed to the Volunteers on May 1, 2018.

In his two seasons in Knoxville, Morris has appeared in 22 games. He currently sits at 6'5" and 320-pounds.

If the Trojans can land Morris, he could very well be a solid replacement for the projected first-round draft pick Alijah Vera-Tucker. In 2020, Morris started in five games at the left tackle position. He also started in two games as a blocking tight end in UT's "jumbo package". He helped the Volunteers rush for 222 yards at Auburn and played 55 snaps.

Morris' three transfer destinations remain USC, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma.

