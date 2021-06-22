Washington and Washington State Announce Full Capacity for Fall Season

Two Pac-12 schools have announced they will allow 100% capacity for the 2021 college football season.

"This September, when the Huskies return to Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium, so will the fans – at full capacity," UW said on their website. "In accordance with guidelines set by the state of Washington and King County, Husky Stadium will return to 100% seating capacity for the upcoming season."

"Washington State University Athletics announced Tuesday that in accordance with state and local guidelines, Cougar Football home games will be at 100 percent capacity for the 2021 season. The Cougars will open their season Saturday, Sept. 4 against Utah State," said the school.

The Huskies and Cougars aren't the first Pac-12 programs to welcome back fans for the 2021 season. USC, Arizona State, Colorado, UCLA, and Arizona have all announced plans to allow fan attendance this fall.

Last season, fan attendance was limited or prohibited at most stadiums due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With case numbers lowering state-wide and vaccinations becoming more available, states and cities are beginning to lift restrictions for in-person sporting events.

Both teams are scheduled to play a full 12-game schedule. The Cougars will face the USC Trojans at home on Sept. 18.

