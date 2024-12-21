Washington Commanders' Jayden Daniels Inspired by USC Trojans Legend Reggie Bush
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels appeared on “Boardroom” to answer questions from Kevin Durant and Travis Scott. In the interview, Jayden Daniels spoke about how one of his biggest inspirations is USC Trojans legend Reggie Bush.
Daniels is in his rookie season but has kept the Washington Commanders’ playoff hopes alive. In the interview, Durant asked Daniels who his inspirations are and how they shaped his journey. Daniels revealed that Bush is one of the three players who inspired him the most.
“I’ll say my inspirations are people that, like inspire me to play this game,” Daniels said. “Michael Vick, Donovan McNab, and then overall I’ll say Reggie Bush. He’s a huge part,” Daniels said.
Though the young quarterback did not play for the USC Trojans, he did grow up in Southern California. Daniels played for the Arizona State Sun Devils for three seasons before transferring to the LSU Tigers for his final two years.
“Kid from Southern California, watching him at USC. The reason why I wore number five and stuff like that,” Daniels explained.
Bush is one of the most notable players to come out of USC. The star running back played there from 2003 to 2005 while Pete Carroll was the head coach. While with the Trojans, Bush was a Heisman-winning running back. He rushed for 3,169 yards and 25 rushing touchdowns in three years. He also had 1,301 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns.
Bush’s best season was in 2005 when he rushed for 1,740 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. That same year, Bush became the Heisman winner. Bush had his Heisman trophy stripped from him in 2010, but it was reinstated in April 2024
Daniels would have been young while Bush played for USC, but he still made an impact on Daniels. Daniels is also a Heisman winner, earning the honor in 2023. He earned it after passing for 3,812 yards and 40 passing touchdowns in one season with LSU. He only threw four interceptions that same season. While being a strong passer, Daniels also rushed for 1,134 yards and ten touchdowns.
Daniels and Bush were both drafted in the first round with the No. 2 overall pick. Bush was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the 2006 NFL Draft. Daniels was selected second overall by the commanders, with the first overall pick going to former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams. Daniels still wears the number five in the NFL with the Washington Commanders.
As a rookie with Washington, Daniels and the Commanders are 9-5 heading into Week 15 of the season. Daniels has passed for 3,045 yards and 17 touchdowns, compared to just six interceptions thrown. Daniels has also rushed for 656 yards and six touchdowns.
Since Bush retired from football in 2017, he is still one of the most well-known running backs. Bush was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2023. He became the 46th inductee to have ties to the USC Trojans. In Sept. 2024, it was announced that Bush would also be joining the Rose Bowl Hall of Fame. The inductees will be honored during the week of the Rose Bowl which will be held on Jan. 1.
