How To Watch Talanoa Ili's Commitment: USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins Recruiting Target
Four-star linebacker Talanoa Ili is set to reveal his commitment on Sunday as he makes his college decision between the USC Trojans and UCLA Bruins.
How to Watch:
Ili will make his commitment on Sunday, June 15 at 2 p.m. PT. His announcement will be available to watch live on 247Sports' YouTube channel.
Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden have already built a historic class of 2026 and made a clear statement of keeping the West Coast's talented recruits home at USC. Before transferring to Kahuku High School in Hawaii, Ili was a standout starter on Orange Lutheran's defense in Southern California.
As a recruit, Ili is ranked as one of the top linebacker recruits in the country, according to 247Sports. He is the No. 4 linebacker, No. 79 overall, and the No. 1 Hawaii prospect in 247Sports' Composite Rankings.
17 out of USC's current 28 commits in the class of 2027 are from California, exmplifying the Trojans' success in recruiting local high school athletes. Despite having such a large class already, Riley and company are still recruiting five-star safety Jett Washington as well as four-star wide receivers Jalen Lott and Ethan "Bobbie" Feaster.
Should Ili choose USC on Sunday, he will join a defensive recruiting class that features four-star defensive linemen Jaimeon Winfield, Simote Katoanga, and Tomuhini Topui. The Trojans also hold commitments from four-star defensive backs Brandon Lockhart and Elbert Hill.
Ili spoke to On3 about the Trojans and what attracts him to playing at USC:
“Everything changed after Chad Bowden became GM and really shifted the narrative to keeping the California kids home,” Ili told On3. “When that narrative was created, the way they recruited me shifted and after my first visit this year, I saw USC in a different way.
UCLA, on the other hand, is also finding some success on the recruiting trail. Led by coach Deshaun Foster, the Bruins have landed seven commitments alone in the month of June, including four-star offensive lineman Johnnie Jones, four-star offensive lineman Micah Smith, and three-star cornerback Justin Lewis.
According to 247Sports' rankings, the Bruins currently have the No. 14 class in the country. The Trojans still hold the No. 1 spot in the same rankings, and landing Ili would only help USC remain on top. However, landing a recruit like Ili could help push UCLA closer to the top 10.
Over half of UCLA's 15 commits come from California as the Bruins also prioritize recruiting the West Coast.
Ili was considering other schools like Texas A&M, Oregon, BYU, Notre Dame, but he canceled his remaining visits and is set to make his commitment. His final two choices confirm that the elite linebacker recruit will be playing in Los Angeles, but will it be for the Bruins or the Trojans?