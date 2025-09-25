How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Illinois: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel, Odds
The No. 21 USC Trojans will take on the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini on Sept. 27. The Trojans are still undefeated, while Illinois suffered its first loss, looking to get back on track against USC.
How To Watch
The USC Trojans will face the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 9 a.m. PT at the Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. The game will be broadcast on FOX.
Betting Odds
The USC Trojans are 6.5-point favorites against Illinois on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is -240, and the point total is set at 60.5.
Early Matchup For Trojans
Taking place in Illinois, the game will kick off at 11 a.m. CT, which is 9 a.m. PT. The Trojans will have to avoid a slow start against an opponent who is also ranked. One key to success will be for the Trojans to score early and avoid falling behind against Illinois as the away team.
It will be FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff, in which the USC Trojans are 1-2 in those road games. Illinois and USC last played 17 years ago in the 2008 Rose Bowl, and the Trojans hold an 11-2 record against the Illini.
USC’s Offense Continues To Take Off
The USC Trojans are coming off a win against the Michigan State Spartans, 45-31. The matchup was much closer than anticipated, but with the offense putting up 45 points, USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans won.
USC finished the game with 523 yards of total offense, the third time this season that the team had over 500 yards. One reason USC's offense has stood out is that it is a well-balanced unit. Against Michigan State, USC recorded 234 passing yards and 289 rushing yards.
Quarterback Jayden Maiava is not only having a big season, but is proving he can lead the Trojans to wins even in close matchups. Maiava has passed for 1,223 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He has been sacked just two times and has a completion percentage of 70.8.
Maiva leads the FBS with completions of over 50 yards and is the only Big Ten quarterback with 20 or more completions of at least 20 yards.
As anticipated ahead of the season, wide receiver Makai Lemon is taking off, leading the team with 438 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Four USC players have over 100 receiving yards, showing that there are multiple threats on the offense.
MORE: Why USC's Top Linebacker Recruit Could Be Future Face of Trojans' Defense
MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Quietly Escaping Hot Seat Allegations with Trojans
MORE: Caleb Williams Returns To USC Heisman Form In NFL Leading Stat
The run game for USC has stood out immensely, with three players having over 100 rushing yards. Running back Waymond Jordan leads the team with 443 yards and three touchdowns. While running back King Miller has the third most rushing yards (152), he is an explosive runner, averaging 13.8 yards per carry.
USC’s Defenses Led By Talented Players
The USC Trojans' front seven is proving to be elite. While the Trojans did allow 31 points, USC’s defense has the players to turn things around this week against a ranked opponent. USC has recorded multiple sacks in every game this season and has recorded 16 total sacks this season.
Linebacker Eric Gentry is putting on a strong performance, building his draft stock. He leads the team with 27 total touchdowns, and has three sacks and two forced fumbles.
Safety Bishop Fitzgerald has been a star in the secondary, leading with three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. He also has 10 total tackles heading into week 5.
As Illinois looks to bounce back from a week 4 loss, the Trojans' defense has the chance to shut the Illini down early.
Illinois A Tough Test For USC?
While Illinois is coming off a loss against the No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers, the Illini did enter the season with high anticipation.
Returning to the team is quarterback Luke Altmyer, who performed well in 2024. The quarterback is No. 15 in the nation and No. 7 in the Big Ten in passing efficiency (171.5). Altmyer has 855 passing yards and nine touchdowns through four weeks.
One of the most notable parts of Altmyer’s stats this season is that he has taken 16 sacks. With how physical the Trojans' defensive line has been, USC can put immense pressure on Altmyer early.
Wide receiver Hank Beatty leads the Illini with 302 receiving yards and one touchdown, and will be a player for USC to watch as the team’s No. 1 receiver. Illinois totals just 496 total rushing yards, led by running back Kaden Feagin with 240 and three touchdowns.
Linebacker Gabe Jacas will be a player for USC to watch, as he is a difference maker for the Illini. Jacas totals 12 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Against Indiana, Illinois allowed 312 rushing yards, and USC’s ground game could once again be something to watch in week 5.
USC vs. Illinois Prediction
The USC Trojans will defeat the Illinois Fighting Illini, 42-28, and stay undefeated.
- Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
- If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.