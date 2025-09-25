All Trojans

How To Watch USC Trojans vs. Illinois: Preview, Prediction, TV Channel, Odds

The No. 21 USC Trojans will face the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, Sept. 27. It will be an early matchup, but USC has a chance to go 5-0. Preview, prediction, and TV channel for the matchup at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois.

Angela Miele

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The No. 21 USC Trojans will take on the No. 23 Illinois Fighting Illini on Sept. 27. The Trojans are still undefeated, while Illinois suffered its first loss, looking to get back on track against USC.

How To Watch

The USC Trojans will face the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, Sept. 27, at 9 a.m. PT at the Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. The game will be broadcast on FOX.

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Illinois Fighting Illini Bret Bielema Jayden Maiava Makai Lemon Eric Gentry College Football BigTen
Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Betting Odds

The USC Trojans are 6.5-point favorites against Illinois on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is -240, and the point total is set at 60.5.

Early Matchup For Trojans

Taking place in Illinois, the game will kick off at 11 a.m. CT, which is 9 a.m. PT. The Trojans will have to avoid a slow start against an opponent who is also ranked. One key to success will be for the Trojans to score early and avoid falling behind against Illinois as the away team.

It will be FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff, in which the USC Trojans are 1-2  in those road games. Illinois and USC last played 17 years ago in the 2008 Rose Bowl, and the Trojans hold an 11-2 record against the Illini.

USC’s Offense Continues To Take Off

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Illinois Fighting Illini Bret Bielema Jayden Maiava Makai Lemon Eric Gentry College Football BigTen
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans are coming off a win against the Michigan State Spartans, 45-31. The matchup was much closer than anticipated, but with the offense putting up 45 points, USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans won.

USC finished the game with 523 yards of total offense, the third time this season that the team had over 500 yards. One reason USC's offense has stood out is that it is a well-balanced unit. Against Michigan State, USC recorded 234 passing yards and 289 rushing yards.

Quarterback Jayden Maiava is not only having a big season, but is proving he can lead the Trojans to wins even in close matchups. Maiava has passed for 1,223 yards and nine touchdowns this season. He has been sacked just two times and has a completion percentage of 70.8. 

Maiva leads the FBS with completions of over 50 yards and is the only Big Ten quarterback with 20 or more completions of at least 20 yards.

As anticipated ahead of the season, wide receiver Makai Lemon is taking off, leading the team with 438 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Four USC players have over 100 receiving yards, showing that there are multiple threats on the offense.

MORE: Why USC's Top Linebacker Recruit Could Be Future Face of Trojans' Defense

MORE: USC Coach Lincoln Riley Quietly Escaping Hot Seat Allegations with Trojans

MORE: Caleb Williams Returns To USC Heisman Form In NFL Leading Stat

The run game for USC has stood out immensely, with three players having over 100 rushing yards. Running back Waymond Jordan leads the team with 443 yards and three touchdowns. While running back King Miller has the third most rushing yards (152), he is an explosive runner, averaging 13.8 yards per carry.

USC’s Defenses Led By Talented Players

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Illinois Fighting Illini Bret Bielema Jayden Maiava Makai Lemon Eric Gentry College Football BigTen
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The USC Trojans' front seven is proving to be elite. While the Trojans did allow 31 points, USC’s defense has the players to turn things around this week against a ranked opponent. USC has recorded multiple sacks in every game this season and has recorded 16 total sacks this season. 

Linebacker Eric Gentry is putting on a strong performance, building his draft stock. He leads the team with 27 total touchdowns, and has three sacks and two forced fumbles.

Safety Bishop Fitzgerald has been a star in the secondary, leading with three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. He also has 10 total tackles heading into week 5.

As Illinois looks to bounce back from a week 4 loss, the Trojans' defense has the chance to shut the Illini down early.

Illinois A Tough Test For USC?

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Illinois Fighting Illini Bret Bielema Jayden Maiava Makai Lemon Eric Gentry College Football BigTen
Sep 20, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini head coach Bret Bielema walks onto the field prior to the game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

While Illinois is coming off a loss against the No. 11 Indiana Hoosiers, the Illini did enter the season with high anticipation. 

Returning to the team is quarterback Luke Altmyer, who performed well in 2024. The quarterback is No. 15 in the nation and No. 7 in the Big Ten in passing efficiency (171.5). Altmyer has 855 passing yards and nine touchdowns through four weeks.

One of the most notable parts of Altmyer’s stats this season is that he has taken 16 sacks. With how physical the Trojans' defensive line has been, USC can put immense pressure on Altmyer early.

Wide receiver Hank Beatty leads the Illini with 302 receiving yards and one touchdown, and will be a player for USC to watch as the team’s No. 1 receiver. Illinois totals just 496 total rushing yards, led by running back Kaden Feagin with 240 and three touchdowns.

USC Trojans Lincoln Riley Illinois Fighting Illini Bret Bielema Jayden Maiava Makai Lemon Eric Gentry College Football BigTen
Nov 16, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer (9) during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

Linebacker Gabe Jacas will be a player for USC to watch, as he is a difference maker for the Illini. Jacas totals 12 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles. Against Indiana, Illinois allowed 312 rushing yards, and USC’s ground game could once again be something to watch in week 5.

USC vs. Illinois Prediction

The USC Trojans will defeat the Illinois Fighting Illini, 42-28, and stay undefeated.

  • Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. 
  • If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

feed

Published
Angela Miele
ANGELA MIELE

Angela Miele is a beat reporter covering the USC Trojans, Colorado Buffaloes, and Oregon Ducks for On SI. She earned her master’s degree in Communication and Media at Rutgers University and holds a B.A. in English with minors in Writing Arts and Sports Communication and Media from Rowan University. With experience covering several sports, she is focused on building a career in sports journalism, combining her passion for sports and writing.

Home/Football