USC Trojans' Standout Eric Gentry Generating NFL Draft Buzz
The No. 25 USC Trojans have had a dominant start to the season, and one of the highlights of the season has been the USC's defensive performance, holding their opponents to no more than 20 points. One of the biggest reasons for the Trojans' success on defense, linebacker Eric Gentry, is beginning to receive national attention.
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. discussed the USC linebacker on his “First Draft” podcast. Instead of comparing Gentry to an NFL linebacker, he made an interesting comparison to a former baseball Player.
Who Kiper Compares Gentry To
While speaking about Gentry, Kiper compared the USC linebacker to legendary baseball player Ted Williams. The reason is that he describes Gentry as a "Splendid Splinter,” the nickname that Williams coined.
Williams has a thin frame, but stellar hitting skills, which earned him the nickname. Kiper went on to explain the comparison, noting Gentry’s size and skills.
“You look at him, I always talk about splendid splinters, right? Big Ted Williams fan. Remember, DeVonta Smith was a splendid splinter coming out of Alabama. On the defense, Eric Gentry, you don’t see guys - they’ve got him at 6-6, and I buy that. What’s his weight? 220, 225 [lbs]. He’s got the frame once he gets in the league to put on some pounds to that frame,” Kiper said.
Gentry Building NFL Draft Stock
Gentry is in his fourth year with the Trojans, following one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils. He is having a standout performance each week this season. Gentry only played in five games last season, playing the first four matchups, then returning for the Las Vegas Bowl. This gave him the chance to redshirt and return this season.
While it was tough for USC to lose Gentry for the majority of the 2024 season due to an injury, his return this season has helped the Trojans have a dominating defensive unit. Gentry has been an impact player, making a crucial stop against Purdue, stopping what could have been a big trick play for the Boilermakers.
This season, Gentry leads the Trojans with 21 total tackles, all of which are solo. He also leads with three sacks and two forced fumbles. He is a dominant threat and is building a strong draft profile.
“He’s an instinctive linebacker who finds the football. Whether it’s getting after the quarterback, whether it’s chasing after the running backs with great lateral quickness,” Kiper Jr. continued. “Whatever you’re asking him to do, he’s able to get it done at a high level.”
USC’s Defense Making Major Impact
USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn has been coaching one of the most dominant units in the league. USC has one of the top defenses in college football, and a big reason is Gentry’s return to the team.
USC is tied No. 1 in the nation for defensive touchdowns (2). The team is also ranked No. 2 in the nation and No. 1 in the conference for team sacks (4.67). With how well Lynn is coaching the defense, and the addition of linebackers coach Rob Ryan, Gentry is on pace to be a name to watch in the 2026 NFL Draft.
The USC Trojans are 3-0, ranked for the first time this season. If Gentry and the defense continue to play at a high level, USC could keep rising in the rankings, potentially making a College Football Playoff appearance.