The USC Trojans-UCLA Bruins Crosstown Rivalry showdown received one shakeup from an earthquake, as Trojans running back Waymond Jordan made UCLA's personal ground shake.

In the process of his dominating first half, the Trojans' running back created some turbulence in the Bruins' pursuit of clinching a Big Ten championship game berth.

Waymond Jordan Goes Off on the Scoring End

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC fired on all cylinders early inside the Rose Bowl, dropping 28 points before halftime on the rival, and Jordan became responsible for two of those USC touchdowns.

Jordan first exploded through a hole between his tackle and center for nine yards, extending the lead to 14-0 early for the Trojans. He also gashed UCLA again with under 12 minutes to go in the first half, taking the rock and scoring from 16 yards out.

Jordan followed his tight end up the left side for the second score that drained the energy out of the home crowd at the Rose Bowl.

WAYMOND JORDAN AGAIN!@uscfb leads No. 9 UCLA 21-3 in the Rose Bowl



(via CBS) pic.twitter.com/qYr8AM3ZL0 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 28, 2026

Jordan hit eight carries for 42 yards and averaged 5.3 yards per carry. Jordan's 16-yard scamper became his longest run of the afternoon before both teams went to their locker rooms at halftime.

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Coach Lincoln Riley leaned back on his usual offensive stars: quarterback Jayden Maiava, wide receiver Trent Mosley, and tight end Mark Bowman. Each certainly moved the ball effectively for USC. But Jordan surfaced as the early soul snatcher against UCLA.

Jordan became responsible for 42 of USC's 86 rushing yards through the first two quarters of play. Fellow running back King Miller hit 36 yards on eight carries, helping spell Jordan on the field. Miller averaged 4.5 yards per carry, helping USC gain some physical balance early on against their crosstown rival.

What a USC Victory Means

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) stiff arms UCLA Bruins linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during the second quarter at Rose Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

USC is knocked out of the Big Ten Championship Game picture by virtue of Iowa winning on Nov. 27 against Nebraska. Plus, USC doesn't hold the tiebreaker against Oregon, which entered Saturday in contention for a spot at the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 5

However, USC likely can't bear to watch the rival Bruins make their way to Indy with the conference title on the line. Especially in Bob Chesney's first year.

The former James Madison University coach took in his very first Victory Bell showdown inside the iconic Pasadena venue. UCLA managed to sell every seat, including helping remove the tarps that covered the top of the north end zone stands. USC brought its large number of fans too from the Downtown Los Angeles area.

Nov 28, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) runs the ball during the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But now Jordan's performance has placed USC in a position where the Trojan fans could be celebrating to close out November and see their team claim the Los Angeles bragging rights.

UCLA even couldn't convert on a costly Maiava interception, with Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach getting picked off by USC's Marcelles Williams inside the end zone. USC ended up humbling Chesney and his newcomers, who have never played in this rivalry showdown before.

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