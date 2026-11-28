Waymond Jordan Headlines USC Trojans Dominating First Half vs. UCLA
In this story:
The USC Trojans-UCLA Bruins Crosstown Rivalry showdown received one shakeup from an earthquake, as Trojans running back Waymond Jordan made UCLA's personal ground shake.
In the process of his dominating first half, the Trojans' running back created some turbulence in the Bruins' pursuit of clinching a Big Ten championship game berth.
Waymond Jordan Goes Off on the Scoring End
USC fired on all cylinders early inside the Rose Bowl, dropping 28 points before halftime on the rival, and Jordan became responsible for two of those USC touchdowns.
Jordan first exploded through a hole between his tackle and center for nine yards, extending the lead to 14-0 early for the Trojans. He also gashed UCLA again with under 12 minutes to go in the first half, taking the rock and scoring from 16 yards out.
Jordan followed his tight end up the left side for the second score that drained the energy out of the home crowd at the Rose Bowl.
Jordan hit eight carries for 42 yards and averaged 5.3 yards per carry. Jordan's 16-yard scamper became his longest run of the afternoon before both teams went to their locker rooms at halftime.
Coach Lincoln Riley leaned back on his usual offensive stars: quarterback Jayden Maiava, wide receiver Trent Mosley, and tight end Mark Bowman. Each certainly moved the ball effectively for USC. But Jordan surfaced as the early soul snatcher against UCLA.
Jordan became responsible for 42 of USC's 86 rushing yards through the first two quarters of play. Fellow running back King Miller hit 36 yards on eight carries, helping spell Jordan on the field. Miller averaged 4.5 yards per carry, helping USC gain some physical balance early on against their crosstown rival.
What a USC Victory Means
USC is knocked out of the Big Ten Championship Game picture by virtue of Iowa winning on Nov. 27 against Nebraska. Plus, USC doesn't hold the tiebreaker against Oregon, which entered Saturday in contention for a spot at the Big Ten championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Dec. 5
However, USC likely can't bear to watch the rival Bruins make their way to Indy with the conference title on the line. Especially in Bob Chesney's first year.
The former James Madison University coach took in his very first Victory Bell showdown inside the iconic Pasadena venue. UCLA managed to sell every seat, including helping remove the tarps that covered the top of the north end zone stands. USC brought its large number of fans too from the Downtown Los Angeles area.
But now Jordan's performance has placed USC in a position where the Trojan fans could be celebrating to close out November and see their team claim the Los Angeles bragging rights.
UCLA even couldn't convert on a costly Maiava interception, with Bruins quarterback Ty Dieffenbach getting picked off by USC's Marcelles Williams inside the end zone. USC ended up humbling Chesney and his newcomers, who have never played in this rivalry showdown before.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, and X for the latest news.
Lorenzo J Reyna is a sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Colorado Buffaloes On SI. He brings nearly two decades of sports writing experience, including coverage of Cal, Stanford, San Jose State and Fresno State for 247Sports. He also wrote about an incoming high school freshman named Jayden Daniels before he won the Heisman Trophy and led the Washington Commanders. Also known as "Zo" to his colleagues, his other writing credits include ClutchPoints, Athlon Sports, Roundtable, the Santa Maria Times and freelanced once for the Los Angeles Times. He enjoys living near a beach, having multiple cups of coffee, and listening to old school R&B/Hip-Hop in his down time.Follow LJ_Reyna