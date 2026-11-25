Following practice on Nov. 24, No. 15 USC Trojans running back Waymond Jordan opened up his big day on the ground for Senior Day, facing a stout, run-stopping unit from the No. 9 UCLA Bruins, coach Lincoln Riley's halftime speech and starting fast.

Success Behind Rushing Attack vs. Maryland

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back Waymond Jordan (2) is given a lift after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans’ run game has been a mix mag throughout the season, but when it's firing on all cylinders it can shred defenses. In Week 12 vs. Maryland, the offense posted 184 rushing yards which makes them 8-1 when they rush for over 100 yards.

“I think everything was working. The O-line was moving guys off the ball. The receivers and tight ends blocked the perimeter well,” Jordan said about the run game. “We basically did our job.”

Jordan posted 18 rushes, 80 yards (3.9 yards per carry) and two touchdowns on Senior Day. King Miller also rushed for 70 yards on 10 touches. The line kept quarterback Jayden Maiava up right the entire contest as well.

“I think it helps the whole team’s confidence. I mean, we go into every game confident, just knowing that we got to focus on us and be us.”

Lincoln Riley’s Halftime Speech

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on from the sidelines in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The start to the Trojans' final home game was a bit dicey. The running back duo combined for 55 yards, and Maiava was off target, while the defense allowed explosive plays that let the Terrapins take a 14-13 lead at halftime. By the second half, they were a different team – the defense held Maryland to one score and came away with two turnovers, the ground game was rolling and the Maiava-Trent Mosley connection was heating up for the final score of 35-21.

During the post-game press conference, Maiava had only mentioned Riley’s fiery halftime speech. Jordan shared more about his coach’s message and the moment.

“It gets the whole team going. We knew we wasn't playing to our standards, so him saying it put it right in front of us,” Jordan said about the speech. “Then our leaders came up and said something also. We had to step up and play to our standard.”

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“Honestly, we got complacent during the middle of the game,” Jordan admitted. “We had to talk amongst ourselves and say, ‘That wasn’t our standard, and we got to keep going, keep our head down, keep playing to our standard no matter the scoreboard.’”

“We had a lift this morning, we started off fast. We try to start everything fast and play to our standard,” Jordan said when asked how the team is addressing the slow start this week.

Facing UCLA’s Tough Defense

Sep 12, 2026; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA linebacker Jalen Woods (9) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the second half against San Diego State at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bruins’ defense is one of the best in the conference. Heading into Week 13, they have allowed an average of 2.7 yards per carry (No. 4), 88.5 rushing yards per game (No. 6), 260.8 total yards per game (No. 3) and 14.5 points per game (No. 7). The unit has racked up 20 interceptions, plus 11 forced fumbles and 12 recoveries.

“They cause a lot of turnovers. We just got to be secure on the ball this week and, like every week, control what [we can] control,” Jordan said about UCLA’s defense.

“It's an important tradition to this school. The game means a lot, it's basically a game for bragging rights of the city. It's very important to this school and it's very important to me also,” Jordan said about the rivarly game.

Conference Championship and Playoff Hopes on the Rise

The College Football Playoff logo is painted in the endzone prior to the Cotton Bowl between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Miami Hurricanes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In the latest playoff rankings, the Trojans moved from No. 18 to No. 15. A win could push USC inside the bubble, yet Jordan has paid no attention. If USC comes out victorious on Nov. 28, there are four scenarios in which the Trojans can make it to their first Big Ten Championship Game.

“Nah. Honestly, our focus is just this week. Control what we can control. Just put in this week and let everything else play out how it’ll play out,” Jordan said.

Staying Connected with JUCO Teammates

“We’re close. We have a group chat that we have every day. We have Bible quotes and stuff like… So we read that every morning. Other than that, we talk – obviously because we all got busy schedules and different time zones – we talk when we can. We work out in the offseason together… I’m not the only successful guy that came from [Hutchinson Community College], so I try to root for everybody.”

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