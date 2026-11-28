No. 9 UCLA heads into Saturday’s matchup against No. 15 USC at 10-1 and in control of their destiny. It’s simple, win and they earn a trip to the Big Ten Championship Game and potentially the College Football Playoff.

They would achieve something the Trojans have not done since the two Los Angeles schools joined the conference in 2024 and something Lincoln Riley has not done in his five years as USC’s head coach.

Future of Lincoln Riley at USC

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on from the sidelines in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

And for those exact reasons all of the pressure falls on Riley. That and the uncertainty surrounding the availability of UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, who was carted off the field in an overtime loss to Michigan last week.

The Bruins have had a dream season in year one under coach Bob Chesney.

He’s been the talk of Los Angeles this fall and is on the verge of lapping Riley in less than a calendar year if he can get a win in the regular season finale. But the Trojans can spoil of everything for their rival and keep their own College Football Playoff hopes alive with an upset at the Rose Bowl on Saturday afternoon.

“They’ve done a great job and I’ll give them a lot of credit,” Riley said. “Kind of some Déjà vu. Kind of feels like our first year here in some ways. I give them a lot of credit, they’ve done a great job. They’ve navigated their schedule well. They’ve been great in turnovers. Found ways to win games different ways.”

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Nov 21, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA head coach Bob Chesney in the second half the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans 2022 season is very similar to the Bruins 2026 season. They went 11-1 in the regular season and quarterback Caleb Williams became the program’s eighth Heisman Trophy winner. They were on the cusp of making the four-team College Football Playoff until they fell to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game.

It appeared USC was headed back to national prominence in year one under Riley. Fast forward and the Trojans have been unable to replicate that success, and time could be running out for Riley based on Saturday's results.

Riley’s job security has fluctuated throughout the 2026 season. A fourth loss would be detrimental, especially considering what it could mean for UCLA in the coming weeks.

Looking to Extend Streak at the Rose Bowl

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans have held the edge over the Bruins in recent memory, winning each of the past four games at the Rose Bowl, with the last two coming under Riley. They are also currently in possession of the Victory Bell after defeating the UCLA 29-10 last season.

The USC vs. UCLA rivalry game is one of a kind in college athletics. The two schools are roughly 12 miles apart and located in two completely different parts of Los Angeles. The crosstown rivalry divides the second-most populated city in the country.

“This one is just really unique,” Riley said. “And embracing how much this city gets into this. How much the state of California gets into this. As somebody from the outside a little bit that’s very special, that’s very unique. There’s not many rivalries like this in college sports. I think us embracing that is really key. Any rivalry game is always that much better when you got a lot riding on it.”

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