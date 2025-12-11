USC Fans Will Love What Ed Orgeron Said About Trojans Job

It has been a while since Ed Orgeron coached the USC Trojans. Orgeron has not coached in college football since 2021 with the LSU Tigers, despite rumors of his return. If he were to coach again, Orgeron recently addressed teams he would join and what he would like to coach.

Orgeron appeared on the “Bussin’ With The Boys” and was asked about his ideal programs. The USC Trojans were among the teams listed, and his reason shows the program is trending in the right direction.

Nov 23, 2013; Boulder, CO, USA; Southern California Trojans interim head coach Ed Orgeron before the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. The Trojans defeated the Buffaloes 47-29. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“I would go be a defensive line coach at a major program,” Orgeron said. “A team that competes, I won’t say a school, a team that competes for the national championship, a team that has the power and the recruiting base to compete at a national championship. USC is one of them schools.”

Why Ed Orgeron Named USC As Ideal Program

When asked about his ideal program, he listed the USC Trojans because he wants a team that can compete, noting the importance of recruiting. The USC Trojans stayed in contention for a College Football Playoff appearance until the end of the season, and are adding valuable players to the team next season.

USC’s 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 1 in the nation. The program did not just sign a large quantity of players, but elite talent who can come in and make a difference for USC. The program hiring general manager Chad Bowden made a difference, and USC is evidently doing what it takes to compete for a national championship.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Orgeron knows what it takes to recruit, winning National Recruiter of the Year honors in 2004 before taking over as the Ole Miss coach. With that, he also understands that it is what leads to championships.

Even the quantity of players USC is bringing in through recruiting is important, noting the number of injuries the team suffered through the 2025 season. The Trojans covered every position in their recruiting class, and even if a player does not start, they need to be ready if their name is called as valuable depth pieces.

It is notable that Orgeron listed USC as a team not just because of its recruiting class, but because the Trojans are a competitive team. The Trojans finished the regular season with a 9-3 record, and while there is work to be done for 2026, USC is trending upward.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

The Trojans had critical wins this season, notably against the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines and the Iowa Hawkeyes. Both were ranked wins that kept the Trojans in CFP contention until the final two weeks of the season. USC coach Lincoln Riley showed his ability to coach in big games against tough opponents, and he can help the Trojans take another step forward in 2026.

Orgeron clarified on the podcast that there has not been a job offer that fits what he wants right now, despite meeting with programs such as Arkansas.

Ed Orgeron’s History With USC Trojans

Oct 10, 2013; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans interim coach Ed Orgeron at press conference after the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. USC defeated Arizona 38-31. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Orgeron’s first stint with the USC Trojans was in 1998, coaching the defensive line, and he was one of the few who were retained when Pete Carroll took over the program. He continued to move up from defensive lines coach to recruiting coordinator to assistant head coach. With the Trojans, he was a part of USC's dominant national title-winning team.

His final season with USC lasted until 2004. Orgeron coached other teams, including the Ole Miss Rebels, the New Orleans Saints, and the Tennessee Volunteers. In 2010, he returned to USC as a defensive coordinator and then interim head coach after Lane Kiffin was fired.

Whether or not Orgeron one day returns to USC, he has a long history with the program and sees its potential.

