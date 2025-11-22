All Trojans

West Coast TV Ratings Reveal Importance of USC's Game Against Oregon

The USC Trojans left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten as the premier brand on the West Coast, but television ratings of the 2025 season show USC playing second fiddle to Oregon Ducks. However, the stage is set for the Trojans to make a statement against Oregon.

Charlie Viehl

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning breaks from a huddle as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore.
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning breaks from a huddle as the No. 6 Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Saturday's game between the No. 15 USC Trojans and No. 7 Oregon Ducks not only holds ramifications in the College Football Playoff race, but the winner also lays claim to key bragging rights on the West Coast. While Oregon and USC will compete on the gridiron on Saturday, the two programs are consistently battling on the recruiting trail.

The Trojans' carry the reputation of a premier brand of not only the region but the entire sport, and Oregon has arguably been USC's most consistent threat of the 21st century. Still, USC's position is stamped by the full share that the Trojans receive from the Big Ten, in comparison to the half-share that Oregon and Washington agreed to.

On the other hand, television ratings through week 12 of the regular season paint Oregon as the more popular team on the West Coast. The Ducks' three most-viewed games outrank USC vs. Notre Dame (4.64 million viewers), the Trojans' highest-rated game.

Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Dan Lanning Lincoln Riley ESPN's College GameDay recruiting trail tomuhini topui jonas williams
Nov 11, 2023; Eugene, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley, left, and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning talk before a game at Autzen Stadium. / Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Saturday gives USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans an opportunity to spoil Oregon's chances at the CFP while also pronouncing USC as the top team on the West Coast, once again. On the other hand, the Ducks have a chance to win their fourth straight game against the Trojans and potentially widen the gap between Oregon and USC.

Oregon vs. USC Recruiting Battles

Off the field, the two programs have traded blows recruiting the top prospects out West. Oregon's current roster has a number of players from Southern California, including defensive linemen Matayo Uiagalelei, Nasir Wyatt, and Aydin Breland.

Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Dan Lanning Lincoln Riley ESPN's College GameDay recruiting trail tomuhini topui jonas williams
Jul 23, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Oregon defensive end Matayo Uiagalelei speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. / Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, the Ducks have three former Trojans on their roster with defensive lineman Bear Alexander, offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon, and wide receiver Gary Bryant transferring from USC to Oregon.

However, USC general manager Chad Bowden and the Trojans have recently found some momentum on the recruiting trail. USC flipped four-star quarterback Jonas Williams as well as four-star defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui from Oregon in the spring. In total, the Trojans have landed 19 prospects from the state of California, forcing the Ducks and other West Coast programs to recruit more nationally.

Oregon Ducks USC Trojans Dan Lanning Lincoln Riley ESPN's College GameDay recruiting trail tomuhini topui jonas williams
Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

USC also landed five-star offensive lineman Keenyi Pepe and four-star linebacker, two more prospects with ties to the Southern California area.

However, the Ducks' success is undeniable as Lanning and company won the Big Ten in their first year in the conference paired with an undefeated regular season in 2024. Oregon was dominated by Ohio State at the Rose Bowl in the CFP Quarterfinals, but the Ducks are ranked inside the top-10 once again in 2025.

In Oregon's 2026 recruiting class, Lanning and his staff have five five-stars committed:

- Immanuel Iheanacho, offensive lineman
- Kendre Harrison, tight end
- Jett Washington, safety
- Jalen Lott, wide receiver
- Anthony Jones, EDGE

The after effects of Saturday's game might not be felt immediately, but both teams have a golden opportunity to make a statement for future recruits on the West Coast.

Charlie Viehl
