The USC Trojans once delivered a massive recruiting coup with landing five-star Zachariah Branch.

The Bishop Gorman High of Las Vegas talent once drew comparisons to a prime Tyreek Hill of the Kansas City Chiefs. He eventually handed coach Lincoln Riley a versatile, electric do-everything weapon especially on special teams.

Branch entered the transfer portal and landed with Georgia before the 2025 season, though. Now the past blue chip receiver broke his silence on what really led to his exit from the land of troy.

Stunning Reason why Zachariah Branch Bolted from USC

Nov 16, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Zachariah Branch reveals the real reason why he transferred from USC to Georgia:



The Falcons rookie WR said due to a lawsuit involving a weight lifting accident, he wasn't able to access the USC athletic facilities after hours to get in extra work when he wanted. pic.twitter.com/UJODReuoOV — St. Brown Podcast (@StBrownPodcast) June 17, 2026

Branch sat down with the St. Brown Brothers podcast, featuring former USC wide receiver great Amon-Ra St. Brown, to clear the air on why he chose Athens as his next destination.

A lawsuit involving a weight room accident sparked his exit, as Branch verbally illustrated. But this lawsuit restricted Branch from additionall weight room work that he became wired to before his college career began.

"They had a lawsuit back then. Someone was lifting in the weight room and the weight fell on their chest or neck," Branch said. "Whole lawsuit. "

Lawsuit Zachariah Branch Helps Bring up

Mar 31, 2010; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans tailback Stafon Johnson at 2010 Southern California Pro Day at Cromwell Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Branch is referencing the Stafon Johnson incident of 2009, when the weight of a bench press nearly crushed his neck.

The running back needed to undergo throat surgery afterward but filed a 2011 lawsuit for negligence. He even mentioned then assistant strength and conditioning coach Jamie Yanchar in his lawsuit, who was the spotter during Johnson's workout. Johnson claimed Yanchar was "distracted" but not spotting Johnson while he pushed 275 pounds on the bench.

Johnson and USC eventually has the lawsuit settled in 2012. But Branch again wanted to use a particular machine in the weight room during pre-practice hours. He wanted to catch through a jugs machine that was nestled inside.

"They couldn't make any adjustments," Branch said. "So I just felt with the way I am, I couldn't do the routine stuff I wanted to do. And I don't like to go out. I'm always at the crib and going to the facility to do extra stuff or might go watch some film."

Branch Shares Another Reason Behind USC Departure

Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA;Southern California Trojans wide receiver Zachariah Branch (1) carries the ball against Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Kaj Sanders (5) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Branch adds that he also needed a spot to take care of his body after workouts, a la a cold tub. But again, he could only hit that during practice workouts and not private ones. Branch revealed he needed to find the nearest crypto spot. Overall, Branch believed USC rearranged his personal workout plans to sharpen his game.

"It was a lot of hassle with trying to find the right just the little stuff to fit into my plan," Branch added. "I couldn't really find a way to build my plan how I wanted to. So it was a tough decision."

Branch holds no animosity toward USC. But he blossomed into a third round selection for the Atlanta Falcons.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.