Former USC Trojans Star Wide Receiver Shines in Debut With New Team
Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch didn’t just make a debut—he made a statement.
The former USC Trojans receiver, now Bulldog, turned heads in Sanford Stadium in his first SEC game, catching three passes for 95 yards and a touchdown in a 45–7 win over Marshall.
His explosive effort earned him a 91.6 Pro Football Focus grade, the highest among all SEC receivers in week 1.
For Georgia, a program long defined by defense and power football, Branch looked like something different—a game-changer who can tilt the field with a single touch.
Setting the Tone Early
Branch’s 91.6 grade wasn’t built on volume but on impact. He ripped off big plays in limited touches, including a screen pass conversion on third down and a long touchdown reception that ignited Sanford Stadium.
His 95 receiving yards on just three catches marked only the third time in his career he’s topped 90 yards in a game—two of those coming during his USC days, including a 102-yard outburst.
For Georgia, that kind of efficiency feels brand new. The Bulldogs managed just four 100-yard receiving performances across their entire roster in 2024, underscoring how rare it’s been to see a wideout stretch the field with Branch’s kind of explosiveness.
Now, in his very first SEC game, he gave Georgia coach Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs offense the vertical jolt it has sorely lacked.
Confidence Meets Preparation
Branch himself spoke with the conviction of someone who knew this type of moment was possible after his debut with Georgia:
“Whenever I see a one-on-one situation, I’m very fortunate with the abilities that God has given me, and I’m confident in what I can do because of all the hard work and the extra step that I put in. When people don’t see it after practice, I’m still doing certain things just to better my game,” Branch said.
Even his quarterback caught some love. Branch called Georgia junior quarterback Gunner Stockton “a dog” and highlighted their chemistry, a partnership Georgia fans will be eager to see grow.
MORE: USC Trojans Ranked Inside Top 10 After Texas, Alabama, Clemson Upsets?
MORE: Biggest Winners, Losers In USC Trojans Win Over Missouri State
MORE: Former USC Star Caleb Williams Seeks To Become 'Unapologetic' Leader
MORE: USC Trojans Betting Odds vs. Georgia Southern: Clay Helton Returns to Coliseum
MORE: USC Trojans Running Backs Turn Heads in Win Over Missouri State
The Work Behind the Flash
Georgia’s staff had already been vocal about what Branch brings beyond raw speed. Special teams coordinator Kirk Benedict, speaking after practice in August:
“Zach’s done a great job. Obviously, he brings something that you don’t get all the time, which is in-game experience… I think he’s gonna come here, and he’s gonna have a positive impact on our return units," said Benedict.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart also spoke glowingly of the star wideout, hinting that he saw signs of a potential breakout game earlier in the week throughout practice.
“He pushed really hard. It was important to him. I think he probably was a little amped up and a little anxious, which, you know, that’s one of the things that happens is you cramp up when you do that, and he ended up catching some cramps there for a little bit," Smart said.
"But he’s practiced so hard. He’s embodied our FPE, and I thought it showed today. I mean, I told the team, I said, don’t be surprised if he has a very explosive, great game because he practices so hard. So it becomes natural in a game when you practice the way you practiced," the Georgia coach continued.
Early Signs of a Breakout Season
For all the preseason buzz around SEC receivers like Alabama’s Ryan Williams, Auburn’s Cam Coleman, and LSU’s Aaron Anderson, it was Branch who set the week 1 standard.
Anderson piled up 99 yards on six catches, Coleman flashed with 62 yards and a score on just two receptions, and Williams worked as a chain-mover for Alabama.
But none of them graded out like Branch, whose blend of efficiency and explosiveness gave Georgia exactly the spark it was hoping for when he transferred from USC.
The Bulldogs haven’t had a 1,000-yard receiver in more than 20 years. If week 1 is any indication, Branch has a chance to rewrite that history.