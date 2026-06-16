USC Trojans Prioritizing Mater Dei Recruit

The class of 2028 had an early start to their day on June 15 as it was the first day for coaches and recruits to initiate communications during their recruiting process. This also means USC will have to fend off other programs from their home-grown talent, in particular four-star safety Ace Leutele.

Leutele, a rising junior from Mater Dei High School (Santa Ana, Calif.), was recruited by secondary coach Doug Belk and received an offer from the Trojans back in February. According to 247Sports and On3, the four-star prospect has 19 other offers from the likes of UCLA, Arizona State, Miami, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Notre Dame and Ohio State.

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2028 four-star safety Ace Leutele | USC Trojans on SI

Per Adam Gorney of On3, Georgia and Miami were the first to reach out to the four-star recruit on Opening Day. Following the Bulldogs and Hurricanes, Leutele spoke with Lincoln Riley. The rest of the day involved conversations with Washington, Cal and others.

Leutele’s History with USC

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | USC Trojans on SI

Leutele’s connection to USC begins with Mater Dei as the school has become a pipeline of talent since the Trojans refocused on recruiting from home talent. The junior safety has met with the coaching staff numerous times at gamedays, practice visits and Mater Dei’s Junior Day.

“Every time I go up there it’s a good vibe, it’s a good time, especially during the games,” Leutele told USC Trojans On SI. “Always getting treated well, taking me in with open arms. The coaching staff I've known for a couple years now. Its real good getting to know all the coaches.”

Safeties coach Paul Gonzales, general manager Dre Brown and the director of high school recruiting relations, Aaron Amaama, have been key relationships for Leutele. The junior is also drawn to USC’s history with Polynesian players and culture.

Leutele would also be joining current and former teammates if he decides to commit to Southern Cal. From the 2027 class, USC has already locked down four-star cornerback Danny Lang and former Mater Dei teammate, four-star corner Aaryn Washington (IMG Academy). In 2026, USC inked tight end Mark Bowman, receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, defensive lineman Tomuhini “TomTom” Topui and linebacker Shaun Scott.

Leutele's Possible Impact on Trojans' Defense

Coming in at 6-1, 195 pounds, Leutele is a blazing, high-IQ defender. He can guard the slot wideout, loves contact and wins in open-field tackling situations, sniffs out runs plays, tracks quarterbacks’ eyes, can roam in zone or be pesky in man coverage.

As a true freshman, Leutele made an instant impact on the Monarchs’ defense. MaxPreps logged 22 total tackles (17 solo, two tackles for loss), three interceptions and a pass deflection across 10 games. Last season Leutele was limited to seven games but he was still able to record 22 total tackles and two pass deflections.

The four-star recruit also had reps as a returner. During his freshman season, Leutele had 64 yards on three kickoff returns. As a sophomore he had seven returns for 191 yards.

During seven-on-seven season, Leutele is also known to play wide receiver. He also voiced his desire to play on both sides of the ball at the next level to the Trojans coaching staff. For the time being, the four-star recruit will be listed as a safety because the secondary has been a key position group of recruiting since the arrival of Gary Patterson.

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