How to Watch USC vs. Minnesota: Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds

The USC Trojans close out a three-game road swing Friday night with a high-variance Big Ten test against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. It’s just the eighth all-time meeting between the programs, with Minnesota holding a 5-2 edge, and it comes at a moment where both teams are trending in opposite emotional directions.

USC enters off an 80-51 loss at Michigan State. Minnesota is riding the momentum of a ranked home win over the NO.19 Iowa Hawkeyes and remains unbeaten inside Williams Arena.

How to Watch: USC vs. Minnesota

When: Friday, Jan. 9



Time: 5:30 p.m. PT



Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota



TV: Big Ten Network

Betting Odds

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the USC Trojans are 3.5-point underdogs against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The moneyline for USC is +168 and the point spread 146.5.

Musselman Returns to Williams Arena , Where Minnesota Hasn’t Lost

Friday marks a full-circle moment for Eric Musselman, who returns to Williams Arena for the first time as a head coach. His father, Bill Musselman, led Minnesota from 1971-75, and Eric later served as a Minnesota Timberwolves assistant during the 1990-91 season.

The setting matters. Minnesota is 9-0 at home this season, with both of its ranked wins coming on this floor. The Gophers are just a different team in Minneapolis. USC, meanwhile, is 2-2 on the road and 1-2 in Big Ten road games. If the Trojans are going to flip that script, it starts with handling Minnesota’s energy early and avoiding the extended scoring droughts that buried them in East Lansing.

Will Chad Baker-Mazara Get Right After No-Show?

The Michigan State loss raised eyebrows, particularly surrounding senior guard Chad Baker-Mazara. USC’s leading perimeter scorer was held out of the starting lineup, played just 18 minutes, attempted six shots, and finished with four points, an abrupt deviation from his usual role and production.

In his absence, USC had to piece together offense by committee. Senior forward Ezra Ausar led the Trojans with 16 points, seven rebounds, and two blocks, all team highs, providing the most consistent two-way presence on the floor. Freshman guard Jerry Easter II added 12 points for his third straight game in double figures, while sophomore forward Jacob Cofie chipped in seven points while battling inside against Michigan State’s size.

Still, the offense never found a sustainable rhythm. USC missed Baker-Mazara’s shot creation, spacing, and ability to stress defenses at all three levels. Whether his reduced role was due to illness, matchup, or internal decision, USC needs Baker-Mazara closer to his standard output on Friday. Against a Minnesota team that thrives at home, USC can’t afford another night where its primary scoring option is muted.

Gophers Go as Cade Tyson Goes

Minnesota’s identity is clear, and it starts with Cade Tyson. The senior forward is averaging 21.7 points per game, shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 39.7 percent from three on volume attempts. He leads the Big Ten in total points (325) and ranks top-five nationally in made free throws.

Tyson’s resurgence has been one of the league’s most compelling stories. After a limited role at North Carolina last season, he’s once again the offensive focal point, much like his Belmont Bruins days, scoring at all three levels and dictating Minnesota’s tempo.

Minnesota also brings balance. Jaylen Crocker-Johnson averages 12.8 points and a team-high seven rebounds, while the Gophers rank:

- 24th nationally in assists per game (18.4)

- Top four in the Big Ten in steals, scoring defense, and free-throw attempts

Still, if USC can make Tyson uncomfortable, forcing the ball out of his hands and disrupting Minnesota’s rhythm, the Gophers become far easier to manage.

USC vs. Minnesota Prediction

The USC Trojans will win on the road to the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 75-68.