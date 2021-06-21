Sports Illustrated home
22' WR Shazz Preston's Family Recaps USC Visit

The Louisiana product is the No. 8 ranked wide receiver nationally.
2022 prospect Shazz Preston is a highly coveted, wide receiver from Saint James, Louisiana.

He is the No. 69 ranked recruit in the country and No. 8 ranked wide receiver nationally. He completed his official visit to USC on June 4. With 20 offers on the table, Preston has a decision to make between the likes of LSU, Texas, Alabama, Georgia, and USC among others.

All Trojans spoke to the father of the athlete, Shawn Preston after his son's visit, and he expressed his excitement about the program.

“To have those historic programs [USC] provide interest in my son, it feels very unreal,” said Preston. “We are big on culture and relationships. They really put those on the forefront, they showed us the culture of the city, state and university.”

If Shazz does commit to USC, he will be in good hands. Southern California is also known as wide receiver university, and year-after-year they produce top talent which carries over into the NFL.

“I care about the fit, and my child going to a place he is happy. The happier they are, the success rate will be higher,” Preston said.

Shazz recapped his own thoughts on the USC visit with USC Scoop, praising the coaching staff and the tradition of Troy.

“It's mind-blowing to tell you the truth. You can feel the tradition as soon as you hit campus. I don't know too much about Coach Helton's past, the staff, but the crew that he has right now did a tremendous job making us feel comfortable. Just down to earth, but very knowledgeable about the game in their own skin. That goes a long way. We weren't around a bunch of robots and people who were stiff and uptight. They allowed themselves to be themselves within their position, and it allowed us to be more comfortable to bring it all in. They did an awesome job, from the time they picked us up to the time they dropped us off.”

Shazz has had a phenomenal few seasons at Saint James High School recording 113 catches for 1,883 yards and 18 touchdowns [MaxPreps]. He also helped the team win a 3A state championship in 2019 with a 15-0 record.

After his official visit to USC, the wideout spent time on LSU and Texas' campuses. Currently the Tigers hold the crystal ball prediction for Preston [247Sports].

