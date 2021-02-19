NCAA Dead Period Extended Through May 31st

The NCAA Division I Council has extended the Dead Period yet again, through May 31st, 2021.

We are almost approaching the one year mark of the NCAA Division I Dead Period being put in place. On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I Council announced that the Dead Period will remain through May 31.

The Dead Period was originally announced last March when the COVID-19 pandemic first began; and prior to Wednesday, it was extended through April 15.

The added six week extension means that no in-person visits, trainings, scoutings, or evaluations can happen for any NCAA coaches or athletes through the end of May.

However, the council added that they will provide an update on the Dead Period and in-person visits by April 15.

The April 15 extension was put in place in November and marked the seventh time the NCAA extended the Dead Period since last March.

Sports Illustrated's Recruiting Analyst John Garcia, Jr. provided insight into how this new extension will affect recruiting classes going forward.

"The latest extension of the dead period further indicates how much the NCAA has not tried to compromise with anything surrounding prospects and the potential to be safe, even a year into the pandemic. While fans litter the stands, the governing body is almost implying student-athletes aren’t responsible enough to navigate any in-person recruiting scenario in a safe way.

For the class of 2022, arguably the group hit the hardest at this point given they haven’t been evaluated in-person as upperclassmen, it is a crushing blow. The extension to May 31 ensures no spring official visits are to be made in addition to the elimination of opportunities to showcase talent in front of college personnel before the summer months. One SEC assistant told SI All-American he could see this being the beginning of the end of spring recruiting all together, a troubling trend in the era of limited roster spots because of one-time transfer rules and the over-populated transfer portal itself.

We saw many programs go the conservative route in signing less prospects in the 2021 cycle, a trend that will leave plenty of talented prospects without a home at the highest level. The next cycle could face an even broader numbers crunch when that trend pairs with even more influx in the portal, given the usual roster fluidity following a spring football season and/or spring practices. As one 2022 recruit told us, 'the NCAA just doesn’t get it.'"

-----

You may also like:

[Michael Pittman Jr. Has a New Quarterback in Carson Wentz]

[Bru McCoy Could Emerge as Top Receiver in CFB Next Year]

[Mike Tomlin Provides Encouraging Words for Zach Banner's Return]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Kim Becker on Twitter: @kimberlyjbecker

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com.