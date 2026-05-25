USC Baseball Heads to SEC Territory After Big Ten Tournament Loss

Unfortunately for the USC Trojans baseball team, they won't get the luxury of playing close to home. The Trojans' walk-off loss to UCLA 7-5 in the Big Ten semifinals spoiled a chance to host a regional, let alone land at Jackie Robinson Stadium in Westwood, California.

But USC ends up in one of the nation's top baseball environments out in SEC country.

USC Trojans Baseball Heads to South Regional

USC celebrates a home run by Isaac Cadena (20) as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

USC will head to Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park starting May 25, having been announced to the South Regional of the NCAA Baseball Playoffs, where they'll be the No. 2 seed.

This will be a loaded regional that USC walks into. Texas A&M is more than the host, but the No. 1 seed after compiling a 39-14 mark, including 18-11 in conference play. The Aggies also rank No. 12 across the nation.

Lamar University joins this regional as a fellow Lone Star State representative. Lamar went 34-25 overall and 19-11 in the Southland Conference. The Cardinals defeated McNeese State 2-1 on Friday to secure their conference title.

Texas State is the final representative for this tournament bracket. The Bobcats went 36-24 overall but lost 7-2 to Louisiana during the Sun Belt Conference semifinals. Texas State also played its final season as a Sun Belt member, as the Bobcats moved to the Trojans' former conference, the Pac-12, effective July 1.

NCAA Regional Format Explained

USC pitcher Sax Matson throws a pitch as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Unlike basketball with March Madness, baseball operates as a 64-team tournament format.

This postseason is the opposite of the famed NCAA Basketball tournament and even the College Football Playoffs. Baseball doesn't do one-and-done single elimination.

USC can lose its opener, but can remain in the tourney and win its next game. They must be the only team without two losses left.

The Trojans will need to beat the Bobcats on Friday to create some breathing room in the regional. A loss places them against the loser of Lamar versus Texas A&M on Saturday.

USC landed here by putting together an impressive 43-15 overall mark. The Trojans also dominated at home with a 32-1 posting there. But again, by falling to UCLA and missing out on winning the Big Ten title, the Trojans ended up traveling as a result.

What USC Trojans Baseball Walks Into

Oregon infielder Maddox Molony, left, forces out USC outfielder Jack Basseer at second base as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Olsen Field sits at 6,100-seats capacity but is annually one of the loudest baseball venues across the nation. The stadium brings out its own rabid fans outside of Kyle Field and the famed "12th man" realm for Aggies football.

The baseball field is a $24 million park, according to Texas A&M's baseball page, which also featured a $7 million pledge from Blue Bell Creameries. But one of the better baseball atmospheres and loudest venues awaits the Trojans.

Top USC pitcher Mason Edwards likely will see action on the mound, perhaps on Friday as the starter. He earned Big Ten Pitcher of the Year honors in going 8-0 with a 1.43 ERA (second in the nation). He also has struck out 160 batters. Edwards leads a deep lineup consisting of Grant Govel (10-2 record, 2.84 ERA, 86 strikeouts) and Andrew Johnson (6-2 mark, 74 strikeouts).

Jack Basseer leads the Trojans' hitting charge with his .356 average, including 53 hits and 10 home runs. Augie Lopez is the biggest home run threat as he brings a team-high 17 in tow. Adrian Lopez has smacked 11 homers and is batting .300.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.