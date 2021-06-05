Expert Pinpoints Why Landing J.T. Tuimoloau Would be a 'Perception-Altering Win'

The defensive lineman is the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Washington.

College football recruiting is back and booming now that the NCAA dead period has officially ended. Prospects and programs have fully taken advantage of the first in-person opportunities which has simultaneously brought back national excitement to college football.

The USC Trojans continue to reach for a top ten class, as they host elite prospects from different schools all around the county. One young athlete that remains on USC's radar is 2021 DL J.T. Tuimoloau

Tuimoloau is the No. 1 overall prospect in the state of Washington according to 247Sports, and one of the few prospects left in the 2021 class. Highly sought after by many, Tuimoloau faces a big decision ahead.

SI All-American's John Garcia Jr. details what the next few weeks look like for Tuimoloau writing:

"The lone superstar recruit, whose delay in making a final decision will enable him to make official visits as a member of the 2021 class, is still looking for a home between longtime finalists Washington, Oregon, USC, Ohio State and Alabama. The home state program gets the first official impression for the nation's top edge prospect out of Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic.

As far as we can track, Washington has no class of 2022 official visitors in line for the weekend, a public reminder of the significance of Tuimoloau on campus. Head coach Jimmy Lake, defensive coordinator Bob Gregory and outside linebacker coach Ikaika Malloe are among those in Seattle just to make what is likely to be a final pitch to the nation's most coveted prospect. Tuimoloau would be a perception-altering win for Washington should the Huskies hold off the rest of the competition, a tall task considering official visits to each program are planned throughout the month."

Tuimoloau will take his official visit to USC on June 14. His commitment could be a huge win for the Trojans, as Tuimoloau has the potential to become an instant impact player for the Men of Troy.

