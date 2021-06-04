Sports Illustrated home
Penn State Target Announces Arrival on USC's Campus

Four-star cornerback Jaeden Gould has landed in Southern California.
Author:
Publish date:

Four-star cornerback Jaeden Gould has some big news to share. The 2022 prospect has officially arrived on USC's campus.

According to 247Sports, Gould was slated to take his official visit to USC on June 4. The New Jersey native attends Bergen Catholic HS in Oradell NJ and has yet to decide where he will spend the next four years of his college career. 

Other schools who have showed interest in the 2022 product are Rutgers, Alabama, Arizona State, Clemson, Florida State, Notre Dame, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas and Texas A&M. 

Gould has 38 offers but Penn State holds the highest odds according to 247Sports. Gould is scheduled to take an official visit to Penn State on June 11. If the USC Trojans want to land Gould, they will need to provide a solid campaign as the New Jersey native has existing ties with the Nittany Lions.

"I have been building a relationship with [Penn State] since my freshman year. They've been there since Day One," Gould told 247Sports in February. "... I talk to them multiple times a week so I really get a family feel from them."

Gould is the No. 17 cornerback in the country according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He will likely announce his commitment this summer. 

