2021 USC QB Miller Moss Talks Signing Day Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Trojans landed two top quarterbacks yesterday in Miller Moss and Jaxson Dart, as they both signed with USC on early signing day.

SI All American recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr. caught up with Moss on Wednesday afternoon to discuss what signing day was like during a COVID-19 pandemic.

In past years, recruits have typically thrown signing day parties or announced their decision in filled gyms at their respective high schools. But his year was notably different.

"Being in California we felt the effects more so than every other state it was frustrating at times to watch other kids, kids you played with around the country have that opportunity to have their senior year." said Moss in an interview with John Garcia Jr. "In terms of signing day you kinda of dream of being in your school gym and being around everyone at your school, but it is a microcosm for the bigger picture." (Moss)

Moss was recruited by schools all around the country but when it came down to it he kept Alabama, USC, UCLA and LSU in his top four. The 2021 QB grew up a USC fan and is local to the Southern California area, but it wasn't just family and proximity that influenced his decision to attend USC. Moss said that the way Clay Helton and Graham Harrell recruited him was different than every other school.

"One thing that made USC different in their recruitment is that their entire staff recruited me so I’m going into that building completely comfortable with every single person on the coaching staff." (Moss)

ESPN ranked Moss the top offensive commit for the USC Trojans as part of the 2021 class. With his fierce arm and quick mind he should light up the competition in the quarterback room at the college level.

"I'm just really grateful to be able to sign with USC and be able to get on to the next chapter for my career. That is one thing I feel really ready for." (Moss)

TO WATCH: Miller Moss' Full Interview Click The Video Above

