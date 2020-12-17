Top Ranked QB Jake Garcia Makes Things Official

SI99 and five star quarterback prospect Jake Garcia officially commits to the University of Miami.

All eyes were on the highest ranked uncommitted quarterback, Jake Garcia at 6:30 EST on Early Signing Day.

After losing Garcia's verbal commitment to USC on December 3rd, college football fans around the nation were anxiously awaiting to see where he would land.

We now have our answer. Jake Garcia has committed to the University of Miami, Florida.

Garcia is a California native and most people thought he would stay close to home, however when the pandemic occurred and California high schools announced that they would be playing football in the spring, Garcia moved to Georgia in order to play football in the fall.

Skepticism over whether Garcia would remain committed to the Trojans also arose when USC offered a scholarship to QB Jaxson Dart in October.

Before today, Garica was the highest ranked quarterback yet to commit to a school for 2021. SI Recruiting Analyst Edwin Weathersby II told SI AllTrojans last week that it is very uncommon for a quarterback of Garcia's skill-set and talent to be available this late in the recruiting game, so it was definitely a win for the Miami Hurricanes.

Although USC will not have Jake Garcia for the 2021 season, the Trojans still have two solid talents coming in to the quarterback position with Jaxson Dart (Draper, UT) and Miller Moss (Lose Angeles, CA).

USC signed 20 new players for the 2021 season over the course of Early Signing Day. Ten of these athletes are from California, and five are from Texas.

