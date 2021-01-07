Could 2021 LB Raesjon Davis Help USC Take Back The West?

Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei linebacker Raesjon Davis remains one the top un-committed players in the state of California, and time is ticking. Davis, the four-star senior is 6-1 and 215-pounds. He has received offers from schools all around the country, but remains uncommitted at this time. He was originally committed to the LSU Tigers, but announced his de-commitment in December of 2020.

Although LSU is still in the race to snag the No.3 linebacker in the state of California, USC, Oregon, LSU and Ohio State remain in Davis' top four.

Davis has yet to make a final decision on where he will sign his national letter of intent, as he still needs more clarity before National Signing Day on February 3rd.

Per 247Sports, "It’s a big decision and I still want to take a visit to Ohio State. I’ve seen the other schools in my top four, which are LSU, Oregon and USC but I want to get to Ohio State and visit with my parents. Once I do that, I think I’ll be able to make a decision.” Davis went on to say, “If I know ahead of time, I might tell the school but I’m going public on Signing Day."

Although sources have pinned USC as a warmer choice for the California native, Davis went on record to say the Trojans aren't "a lock".

“I like USC a lot right now." said Davis. "I know everyone is saying I’m a lock to go there right now but honestly, I haven’t made a final decision yet. They have a lot going for them though and seeing Korey [Foreman] and Ceyair [Wright] just announce for USC does make them even more attractive." (247Sports)

Davis was definitely impressed by USC landing both Foreman and Wright, as the pair are two of the top recruits in the nation. In fact, when No.1 overall recruit Korey Foreman made his commitment announcement on January 2nd, Davis tweeted "Wowww" over the news.

If Davis does side with the Trojans, his choice could solidify the currents staffs efforts to keep local talent local moving forward. Since 2015 the state of California has produced at least one [typically several] top ranked recruits nationally. Most recently was QB Bryce Young from Mater Dei HS (2020) who ranked as the No.2 overall recruit. USC lost the battle to Alabama after landing the commitment from the Southern California native in July of 2018.

With a plethora of talent in the state of California, why look elsewhere and let these players slip away? Well, it seems as though the Trojans are on the upswing. This 2021 recruiting class features 11 committed players from the state of California. A contrast from 2020's seven California commits. Not to mention the Trojans landed the No.7 [nationally] QB in Miller Moss and No.11 [nationally] WR in Kyron Ware-Hudson.

Keeping Davis in Los Angeles does seem like a priority for Donte Williams and the entire USC coaching staff. Davis confirmed the news in an interview citing, "the staff has always recruited me hard and they have picked things up even more recently. USC and Oregon are the two schools talking to me the most. They’re both hitting me up every day and not with just one coach but several different coaches on the staff." (247Sports)

If USC lands Davis, the combination of Korey Foreman, Ceyair Wight, Drake Jackson, [and Davis] could create a deadly opponent under Todd Orlando's guidance. If one things for certain, it is that Miller Moss and Donte Williams are not sleeping on getting the commitment from Davis in February.

