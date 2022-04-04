Skip to main content

Shaun Nua Wants 'Big, Mean, Ugly, Nasty Looking Guys' at USC

Nua details what he's looking for when recruiting defensive lineman.

USC defensive line coach Shaun Nua spoke with reporters on Thursday afternoon, following the Trojans' fifth spring football practice. Nua is a new addition to USC's staff and spent the past three seasons at Michigan.

Here are some top quotes from Nua's media availability.

Shaun Nua talks defensive line group:

"I'm very, very encouraged. Very encouraged with what we see. They love to hit, they love to put the pads on and strap the helmet up and go out there and play so I’ve found out that they're a competitive unit and I’m very, very encouraged.”

Shaun Nua talks teaching physicality:

“Yeah, you're gonna go out there and hit them or you're not going to and then you won't get a chance to go do that and you won’t have that privilege. So it's very, very simple and if you give them another chance to do it again, you hope they respond.”

Shaun Nua shares what he's looking for when recruiting defensive lineman:

“Big, mean, ugly, nasty looking guys that love to run, love to compete. You want big guys who can run that can move. Just like you want little guys who are DB guys who can hit.”

