USC Trojans Recruiting: Quarterback Commit Julian Lewis Throws Six Touchdowns In Win
The USC Trojans have been going through a rough stretch on the field, faling to 3-4 on the season. However that tough stretch has not extended into their recruiting success. The Trojans' star quarterback commit in the class of 2025, Julian Lewis, has found immense success in recent weeks.
In his most recent game on Friday, Lewis led the Carrollton Trojans to a huge 63-10 win over East Coweta. The Trojans are riding hot with a nine game winning streak and now sit inside the top ten teams in the country according to MaxPreps. Lewis has led his high school team to the No. 7 rank in the country and No. 4 in the state of Georgia.
Lewis had his best game of the season against East Coweta. He completed 21 of 30 passes and threw for 416 yards and six touchdowns in the win. The 30 pass attempts were the second most Lewis has thrown this year. The senior quarterback threw for a season-high in passing yards and tied a season-high in touchdowns with 6.
It was the third time this season that Lewis has thrown for six touchdowns in a game.
With one game left on his schedule, Lewis leads the state of Georgia with 2,259 passing yards and will more than likely finish as the state's leader when it's all said and done.
Lewis and the Trojans will head into a bye this upcoming week before a potiential AAAAAA Region 2 title game vs. Douglas County on Nov. 1 to end the season.
The Trojans latest addition to the 2025 recruiting class, offensive tackle Aaron Dunn, led the way for a productive game from the Spanish Fork offense.
Dunn paved the way for the Dons to rush for 270 yards on the ground. They had just as much success in the air as the unit threw for 259 yards. Spanish Fork had four rushing touchdowns and four passing touchdowns
Gabe Brooks of 247Sports wrote that Dunn has the ability to become one of the most athletic offensive line prospects in the class of 2025.
"Tall, athletic offensive tackle prospect with elite height and a lean build that wears existing mass well...gets to his spots on schedule and packs some punch. Looks to finish blocks and searches extra work. Majority of tackle snaps have come on the right side, but has gotten left-side reps...a good functional athlete in this tackle class with some elite traits in certain categories and a strong athletic foundation," Brooks wrote. "Projects to high-major college competition with the potential to become a desired NFL Draft candidate."
