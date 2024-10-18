All Trojans

Can USC Trojans Wide Receiver Zachariah Branch, Ja'Kobi Lane Emerge as No. 1 Option?

The USC Trojans wide receiver room has been productive this season with talent like Makai Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lane, Kyron Hudson, Zachariah Branch, and Duce Robinson for quarterback Miller Moss. There's yet to be an individual to emerge as a number one option.

Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) runs against Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Christian Alliegro (28), safety Hunter Wohler (24) and cornerback RJ Delancy III (5) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) runs against Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Christian Alliegro (28), safety Hunter Wohler (24) and cornerback RJ Delancy III (5) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans historically have a remarkable history at the wide receiver position. Quarterback, linebacker, and running back might be the first position groups to come to mind when you think of USC, but certainly, in recent history, the wide receiver position has been the most fruitful for the Trojans in terms of on-field play and NFL success.

In the last ten seasons, Trojans wide receivers that have been drafted include Drake London, Amon-Ra St. Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jordan Addison, Michael Pittman Jr, Nelson Agholor, Marquise Lee, Brendan Rice, and Tahj Washington. 

USC WR Duce Robinso
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Duce Robinson (2) runs the ball after a complete pass before he is stopped by Penn State Nittany Lions safety Zakee Wheatley (6) in the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"I thought we did some really good things the other day. I think we’ve played some of our better games as of late, so I think the (wide receiver) group has progressed. We still want to continue to get those guys opportunities because we’ve got some really good weapons out there.“ said Lincoln Riley when giving his overview of the current receiving corps.

It’s a fair assessment of where they currently stand, but the biggest question is just how good this crop can be. On paper, it’s one of the most talented groups in the country. Zachariah Branch, Ja’Kobi Lane, Kyron Hudson, Duce Robinson, and Makai Lemon are as talented and diverse of a group as you could ask for at the collegiate level. 

The Trojans rank 26th in the country in passing offense, and while that’s extremely solid, it’s not up to par with the Lincoln Riley standard, historically speaking. There’s still room to grow with the current unit.

“They’ve all had some really bright moments. They’ve missed a couple that we wish we could have, whether we didn't make the play on the ball or we missed the throw or we didn’t have the protection, we've left a couple out there that we need to go get here in the back half of the year. But I do think we’re improving. I think those guys individually are improving."

USC WR Kyron Hudso
Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Kyron Hudson (10) catches a pass during the second half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

One of the most pressing storylines is who will emerge as the clear-cut number-one receiver of the bunch. The Trojans have four pass catchers with at least 21 receptions and three more players with at least ten receptions. The Trojans have six receivers between 155 and 262 yards. Big-bodied targets Ja’Kobi Lane and Duce Robinson lead the team in touchdown catches with four and three pay-dirt grabs, respectively.

So, while the discussion has been centered around who emerges as the leader, maybe the lenses should be adjusted to how well the group compliments each other as a whole. The recipe going forward is clear. The shifty and dynamic threats in Branch and Lemon should be used for the quick game, intermediate routes, and decoys. Reliable possession targets can be distributed to a player like Kyron Hudson. And the vertical, red-zone threats to Lane and Robinson. 

There are no prime cuts of filet on this team, but rather a slow-cooking gumbo of talent. The sum is greater than the parts, and if the USC Trojans are to get back on track, the collective unit of the wide receivers will be a determining factor in that development. 

Kyron Samuels is a former college and professional football player now a writer, analyst, & digital host. A graduate and letterman at Jacksonville State University, Samuels was a three-year starter, two-time all-conference, and won three consecutive conference titles. After a four-year professional stint between the AFL & XFL, Samuels retired from football.

