Can USC Trojans Wide Receiver Zachariah Branch, Ja'Kobi Lane Emerge as No. 1 Option?
The USC Trojans historically have a remarkable history at the wide receiver position. Quarterback, linebacker, and running back might be the first position groups to come to mind when you think of USC, but certainly, in recent history, the wide receiver position has been the most fruitful for the Trojans in terms of on-field play and NFL success.
In the last ten seasons, Trojans wide receivers that have been drafted include Drake London, Amon-Ra St. Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jordan Addison, Michael Pittman Jr, Nelson Agholor, Marquise Lee, Brendan Rice, and Tahj Washington.
"I thought we did some really good things the other day. I think we’ve played some of our better games as of late, so I think the (wide receiver) group has progressed. We still want to continue to get those guys opportunities because we’ve got some really good weapons out there.“ said Lincoln Riley when giving his overview of the current receiving corps.
It’s a fair assessment of where they currently stand, but the biggest question is just how good this crop can be. On paper, it’s one of the most talented groups in the country. Zachariah Branch, Ja’Kobi Lane, Kyron Hudson, Duce Robinson, and Makai Lemon are as talented and diverse of a group as you could ask for at the collegiate level.
The Trojans rank 26th in the country in passing offense, and while that’s extremely solid, it’s not up to par with the Lincoln Riley standard, historically speaking. There’s still room to grow with the current unit.
“They’ve all had some really bright moments. They’ve missed a couple that we wish we could have, whether we didn't make the play on the ball or we missed the throw or we didn’t have the protection, we've left a couple out there that we need to go get here in the back half of the year. But I do think we’re improving. I think those guys individually are improving."
One of the most pressing storylines is who will emerge as the clear-cut number-one receiver of the bunch. The Trojans have four pass catchers with at least 21 receptions and three more players with at least ten receptions. The Trojans have six receivers between 155 and 262 yards. Big-bodied targets Ja’Kobi Lane and Duce Robinson lead the team in touchdown catches with four and three pay-dirt grabs, respectively.
So, while the discussion has been centered around who emerges as the leader, maybe the lenses should be adjusted to how well the group compliments each other as a whole. The recipe going forward is clear. The shifty and dynamic threats in Branch and Lemon should be used for the quick game, intermediate routes, and decoys. Reliable possession targets can be distributed to a player like Kyron Hudson. And the vertical, red-zone threats to Lane and Robinson.
There are no prime cuts of filet on this team, but rather a slow-cooking gumbo of talent. The sum is greater than the parts, and if the USC Trojans are to get back on track, the collective unit of the wide receivers will be a determining factor in that development.
MORE: Unfair Officiating Against USC Trojans? Lincoln Riley Speaks Up
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Shuts Down Miller Moss Starting Quarterback Questions
MORE: Viliami Moala Flips Commitment From 'Dream School' USC Trojans to Oregon Ducks
MORE: USC Trojans Surprising Injury Update: Eric Gentry will Redshirt Due to Concussions
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley: 'We've Played The Toughest Schedule In The Country'
MORE: USC Trojans Injury Update: Defensive End Anthony Lucas Out for Season?
MORE: Everything Maryland Terrapins Coach Michael Locksley Said About USC Trojans