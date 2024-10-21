USC Trojans Recruiting: 4-Star Target Joseph Mbatchou Decommits from Florida
The USC Trojans have been working hard on recruiting the class of 2025. On Monday, four-star defensive tackle Joseph Mbatchou announced that he is re-opening his recruitment after an early commitment to Florida. In his post, he listed seven teams, one of which is the USC Trojans.
“After deep thought and prayer, I have decided to re-open my recruitment. I’d like to thank the University of Florida, and can’t wait to get back down there. I’m excited to finish the journey from a new perspective,” Mbatchou said on his X account. “Commitment in December.”
Mbatchou has a visit lined up with USC. He will bein Southern California when the USC Trojans take on the No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Despite being 3-4 on the season, the Trojans are building a strong recruiting class for 2025. On3 ranks UCS’s recruiting class as No. 10 in the nation and No. 3 in the Big Ten. Adding Mbatchou would be a major boost to the Trojans defensive line.
With Mbatchou has re-opening his recruitment process, there is still a chance he will choose the Florida Gators. As stated in his post, his decision will come in December. By then he will have time to visit the schools he is narrowing down, and the regular season for college football will be over.
Mbatchou included seven teams in his post: the USC Trojans, Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Tennessee Volunteers, Auburn Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, and Alabama Crimson Tide. By deciding in December, the way these teams finish out their season could be a factor. Mbatchou will visit Texas, Michigan, Auburn, Florida, and Tennessee before he makes it to USC in November.
Per 247Sports, Mbatchou is ranked as the No. 27 defensive lineman in the class of 2025. The Trojans have one other defensive lineman, Hayden Lowe, who committed from the class of 2025. Mbatchou plays high school football at Grayson (Ga.), the same school as linebackers Anthony Davis and Tyler Atkinson, two players who recently visited USC.
USC is coming off a 29-28 loss against the Maryland Terrapins in which Maryland rushed for 56 yards against USC. There were a couple of big runs through the USC defense though, such as a 33-yard run by Maryland running back Nolan Ray. Bolstering up the interior defensive line through high school recruiting would be a massive boost for the Trojans.
The USC Trojans have until December to sway the four-star defensive lineman before he makes his decision. Can Trojans coach Lincoln Riley and his staff get the job done?
MORE: USC Trojans’ Lincoln Riley Job At Risk? Hot Seat, Buyout Details
MORE: USC Trojans' Fourth-and-1 Field Goal Failure Highlights Lincoln Riley's Larger Issues
MORE: Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown Dominates Minnesota Vikings With 112-Yard Game
MORE: USC Trojans Quarterback Miller Moss After Maryland Loss: 'Going to Continue to Fight'
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley on Loss to Maryland: 'Tough One to Swallow'
MORE: USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley: 'This Job Is Very Different'
MORE: Ranking USC Trojans Coach Lincoln Riley's Salary: Worst Contract in College Football?
MORE: Former USC Trojans' Quarterback Matt Leinart on Maryland Loss: 'We Can't Finish'