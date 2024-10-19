All Trojans

USC Trojans Recruiting: Defensive Lineman Joseph Mbatchou Visiting USC, Texas, Florida

USC Trojans recruiting four-star defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou is narrowing down his schools. Mbatchou, a class of 2025 prospect, has numerous visits in the next few weeks to USC, Texas, Michigan, Tennessee, and Florida.

Cory Pappas

USC Trojans Class of 2025 Target, Defensive Lineman Joseph Mbatchou
The USC Trojans will welcome the class of 2025 defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou to Los Angeles on Nov. 30, per Rivals' Sam Spiegelman. USC will be hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish when Mbatchou is in town.

Mbatchou also has visits set to Texas, Michigan, Auburn, Florida, and Tennessee scheduled before visiting the Trojans.

Joseph Mbatchou Player Profile

Joseph Mbatchou is a 6-4, 275-pound defensive lineman out of Loganville, Georgia. Mbatchou is ranked the No. 27 defensive lineman in the class of 2025 per 247Sports, and he is rated as a four-star prospect. In addition to playing football, Mbatchou also plays basketball.

Mbatchou remains undecided on where he will play in college in 2025. The following are visits he has set over the next two months: Texas on Oct. 19, Michigan on Oct. 26, Auburn on Nov. 2, Florida on Nov. 16, Tennessee on Nov. 23, and USC on Nov. 30.

Being from the South, it won’t be easy at all for the Trojans to sway Mbatchou to California. 247Sports’s insider Blake Alderman’s crystal ball prediction is that the Florida Gators will land the four-star defensive lineman. 

Trojans Look to Bolster Up Class of 2025

The USC Trojans currently have the No. 10 ranked recruiting class for 2025 per 247Sports. If they can land Mbatchou, it would be their second four-star defensive lineman commit in the class of 2025. The other is the defensive lineman Hayden Lowe, who committed to the Trojans in June of 2024.

As for the rest of the Trojans class, they are led by five-star wide receiver Jerome Myles, the lone five-star commit as of now. USC also holds big-time commits from four-star prospects, quarterback Julian Lewis and linebacker Mantai Tagoa’i.

USC With Room To Improve in Stopping the Run

Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) avoids USC Trojans defensi
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) avoids USC Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (34) as he carries the ball for a short a short gain in the second at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Landing Joseph Mbatchou would be massive for the Trojans and their ability to stop the run in the future. That will be a point of emphasis going forward. Their lack of run defense has been on full display in each of the Trojans' three losses against Michigan, Minnesota, and Penn State.

In their 27-24 loss at Michigan, USC allowed a one-dimensional Wolverine offense to run for 290 yards. The big plays USC allowed were all on the ground. Against Minnesota and Penn State, the Trojans' rush defense wasn’t as egregious, but they still allowed an average of 155.5 rushing yards in those games. Landing talent on the defensive line is a step in the right direction.   

Cory Pappas
CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

