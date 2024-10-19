USC Trojans Recruiting: Defensive Lineman Joseph Mbatchou Visiting USC, Texas, Florida
The USC Trojans will welcome the class of 2025 defensive lineman Joseph Mbatchou to Los Angeles on Nov. 30, per Rivals' Sam Spiegelman. USC will be hosting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish when Mbatchou is in town.
Mbatchou also has visits set to Texas, Michigan, Auburn, Florida, and Tennessee scheduled before visiting the Trojans.
Joseph Mbatchou Player Profile
Joseph Mbatchou is a 6-4, 275-pound defensive lineman out of Loganville, Georgia. Mbatchou is ranked the No. 27 defensive lineman in the class of 2025 per 247Sports, and he is rated as a four-star prospect. In addition to playing football, Mbatchou also plays basketball.
Mbatchou remains undecided on where he will play in college in 2025. The following are visits he has set over the next two months: Texas on Oct. 19, Michigan on Oct. 26, Auburn on Nov. 2, Florida on Nov. 16, Tennessee on Nov. 23, and USC on Nov. 30.
Being from the South, it won’t be easy at all for the Trojans to sway Mbatchou to California. 247Sports’s insider Blake Alderman’s crystal ball prediction is that the Florida Gators will land the four-star defensive lineman.
Trojans Look to Bolster Up Class of 2025
The USC Trojans currently have the No. 10 ranked recruiting class for 2025 per 247Sports. If they can land Mbatchou, it would be their second four-star defensive lineman commit in the class of 2025. The other is the defensive lineman Hayden Lowe, who committed to the Trojans in June of 2024.
As for the rest of the Trojans class, they are led by five-star wide receiver Jerome Myles, the lone five-star commit as of now. USC also holds big-time commits from four-star prospects, quarterback Julian Lewis and linebacker Mantai Tagoa’i.
USC With Room To Improve in Stopping the Run
Landing Joseph Mbatchou would be massive for the Trojans and their ability to stop the run in the future. That will be a point of emphasis going forward. Their lack of run defense has been on full display in each of the Trojans' three losses against Michigan, Minnesota, and Penn State.
In their 27-24 loss at Michigan, USC allowed a one-dimensional Wolverine offense to run for 290 yards. The big plays USC allowed were all on the ground. Against Minnesota and Penn State, the Trojans' rush defense wasn’t as egregious, but they still allowed an average of 155.5 rushing yards in those games. Landing talent on the defensive line is a step in the right direction.
MORE: Unfair Officiating Against USC Trojans? Lincoln Riley Speaks Up
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Shuts Down Miller Moss Starting Quarterback Questions
MORE: Viliami Moala Flips Commitment From 'Dream School' USC Trojans to Oregon Ducks
MORE: USC Trojans Surprising Injury Update: Eric Gentry will Redshirt Due to Concussions
MORE: Caleb Williams' Chicago Bears Flexed To National TV Slot vs. Jayden Daniels' Washington Commanders
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley: 'We've Played The Toughest Schedule In The Country'
MORE: USC Trojans Injury Update: Defensive End Anthony Lucas Out for Season?
MORE: Everything Maryland Terrapins Coach Michael Locksley Said About USC Trojans