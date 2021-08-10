Texas Wide Receiver Commits to USC Without Ever Visiting Campus

Sports Illustrated home
Texas Wide Receiver Caleb Douglas Commits to USC Without Ever Visiting Campus

Three-star wideout Caleb Douglas said he 'couldn't pass up' living in Southern California.
Author:
Publish date:

Hightower HS [Missouri City, TX] wide receiver Caleb Douglas announced his commitment to USC on August 10. Douglas took to social media to share the news:

The 2022 wideout is 6'3", 185-pounds, and the No. 101 ranked wide receiver nationally. He boasts 20 offers from elite programs all around the country including Texas Tech, Utah, Tulane and Baylor. Speaking of the Baylor Bears, Douglas was previously committed to the program, but de-committed last week. 

"After much discussion with my family and those closest to me, I have decided to de-commit from Baylor University and re-open my recruitment. Please respect my decision and thank you for all of the support," Douglas said in a Twitter post.

The Texas product is the Trojans No. 10 verbal commitment for the 2022 cycle. He spoke with several news outlets about his decision, revealed why USC was a 'perfect fit'.

“I just believe the school fits me perfect,” Douglas told USC Scoop. “They play a lot of bigger receivers, they run the spread and everybody gets a chance to get the ball. On top of that it's in Cali and I feel like I'll really fall in love with it when I visit. I've never been out there before, but I'll be down there on September 10. I just believe it's probably the perfect school for me."

"It's in Cali and I couldn't pass up living in Cali," Douglas told 247Sports. "What they're getting in me is a big target with a long catch radius. Throw the ball up and I'm going to go get it."

