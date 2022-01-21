Skip to main content
USC Lands Oregon Running Back Transfer Travis Dye

Dye spent four seasons with the Oregon Ducks.

USC gained the commitment of Oregon running back transfer Travis Dye on Friday. Dye, entered the NCAA transfer portal last week, and joins the Trojans as a graduate transfer. 

Dye earned All-Pac-12 honorable mention in 2021, and rushed for 1,271 yards, 16 touchdowns and 46 receptions. He spent four seasons with the Oregon Ducks and leaves with a career 521 receptions, 3,111 yards, 21 touchdowns.

He is the second running back transfer to announce his commitment to USC this week. Former Stanford tailback Austin Jones pledged his commitment to the Trojans on Thursday. Dye and Jones will help replace the lost veteran experience of Vavae Malepeai and Keaontay Ingram who left USC after the Trojans' 2021 season.

