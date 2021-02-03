Helton Speaks: New 2021 Signees Could Make Immediate Impacts For Trojans

USC Football officially announced four new members on their roster on February 3rd [National Signing Day]. Two pickups out of the NCAA Transfer Portal in Xavion Alford [Texas] and K.D. Nixon [Colorado] and two 2021 commits in Ceyair Wright [Loyola HS] and Raesjon Davis [Mater Dei].

Clay Helton spoke with the media on Wednesday for the first time since the end of the 2020 college football season and discussed how Korey Foreman, Ceyair Wright, and Raesjon Davis fit in with USC's defensive model going forward.

You could hear the excitement in Helton's voice when talking about the newest 2021 signee from Mater Dei High School, Raesjon Davis. "I thought Raesjon was a huge pickup for us because of his athleticism. When you turn on the tape he is kinda what college football is going to" said Helton.

"[He is] a guy that can cover a receiver through the middle of the field, a guy that is great in space to be able to run the ball down, physical enough in between the tackles and truly can apply pressure and blitz situations...he checks off every box."

Helton partially attributed landing the No.1 overall defensive prospect Korey Foreman to gaining the commitments of fellow Southern California natives, Ceyair Wright and Raesjon Davis.

"January 2nd was a big day, it showed other guys that he is one of the best players in the world and he is staying right here to accomplish all of his dreams" said Helton.

"[Foreman] feels like he can get everything accomplished that he wants to, right here at USC. When that happens and other guys want to join, of course they talk and they visit together but probably a big reason Ceyair [Wright] is with us today and Raesjon [Davis] is with us today."

Helton went on the say, "[Foreman was] a big pickup for us [for] a lot of reasons. One of the [best] qualities of Korey is the quality of player [that] Korey is, but also his reputation and how he relates to the other guys and them coming on - wanting to playing with him is big."

Foreman, Wright and Davis are all top ranked 2021 recruits. The three received several offers from programs all around the country and were highly coveted prospects. Many recruiting analysts believe that each of these young men could make immediate impacts for the Trojans next season, and Helton didn't disagree.

"I love this groups' character, their maturity and talent" Helton cited.

"I think each of them could help contribute next year, some significantly. Defensively this is a really mature talented group. After losing some dynamic defensive players from last year, I think all of them have a chance to go in there and compete and show what they got and as we have shown we aren't afraid to play freshman. If you are the best player you are going to be out there."

-----

You may also like:

[Miller Moss Reacts To Raesjon Davis Commitment]

[Top Ranked Linebacker Signs With USC]

[USC Offers Elite 2022 Receiver]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com.