2021 Cornerback Decommits From USC for Notre Dame

USC has lost the commitment of Florida native Philip Riley Jr, 2021 cornerback from Bloomingdale High School.

SI All American describes Philip Riley Jr as,

Frame: Long, well put together frame that could hold more weight as needed. Defined muscle in upper half.



Athleticism: Aggressive athlete who excels in coverage, both man and zone. Competed at a high-level against top-end receivers in 2019 and was effective. He does not have blazing speed, but his polished technique leaves him in a great place in cover situations. When he has to recover, he does so effectively. Can cover inside or out. Would like to see more in run support.

Instincts: Seems as if he is natural at the position. Does not take many false steps, and he reads and reacts well. He reads the receiver to determine his play on the ball/and or receiver making his success rate even higher.

Polish: High ceiling prospect who plays with a high motor and is a glove in coverage. He presses and runs well, but he has success dropping into zone. His ability to read a receiver and diagnose his next move is the strongest aspect of his game.

Bottom Line: Riley is an excellent cover corner prospect with a great frame, developed enough to kick him inside as a nickel earlier in his college career. He possesses the required length and mentality to play on the edge at the highest level with great physicality at the line of scrimmage and catch point. He is well-polished in his technique and displays maturity relative to his age.

Riley Jr. had many offers from several division one universities. Ultimately, the choice came down to USC and Notre Dame.

May 5th, 2020 Riley Jr. committed to Notre Dame.

September 25th, 2020 Riley Jr. decommitted from Notre Dame.

September 28th, 2020 Riley Jr. announced his commitment to USC.

November 16th, 2020 Riley Jr. decommitted from USC and recommitted to the Fighting Irish.

Riley Jr. announced today his decommitment via Twitter. He thanked the "USC coaching staff and fanbase for welcoming [him] into their amazing family and giving [him] and opportunity to play at the next level." He also thanked Notre Dame's coaching staff for "accepting [him] back with open arms."

