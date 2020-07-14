SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Philip Riley Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Phillip Riley
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot, 190 pounds 
Position: Cornerback 
School: Valrico (Fla.) Bloomingdale
Committed to: Notre Dame
Projected Position: Cornerback 

Frame: Long, well put together frame that could hold more weight as needed. Defined muscle in upper half. 

Athleticism: Aggressive athlete who excels in coverage, both man and zone. Competed at a high-level against top-end receivers in 2019 and was effective. He does not have blazing speed, but his polished technique leaves him in a great place in cover situations. When he has to recover, he does so effectively. Can cover inside or out. Would like to see more in run support. 

Instincts: Seems as if he is natural at the position. Does not take many false steps, and he reads and reacts well. He reads the receiver to determine his play on the ball/and or receiver making his success rate even higher. 

Polish: High ceiling prospect who plays with a high motor and is a glove in coverage. He presses and runs well, but he has success dropping into zone. His ability to read a receiver and diagnose his next move is the strongest aspect of his game. 

Bottom Line: Riley is an excellent cover corner prospect with a great frame. He possesses the required length and mentality to play on the edge at the highest level. He is well-polished in his technique and displays maturity relative to his age.

