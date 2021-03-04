USC Keeps Eyes On BIG TIME 2023 Texas Recruit

USC Football has officially offered Jayvon Thomas, running back from Corsicana, Texas.

Thomas is part of the 2023 recruiting cycle, and is just starting to break into the recruiting game.

Prior to USC, the Texas native had three offers on the table from Baylor, Oklahoma State, and Oklahoma.

Thomas was ecstatic when he received a call from USC, and took to Twitter to publicly share the news. He wrote, "Extremely Thankful & Blessed to receive my 4th offer from University of Southern California #GGTG"

Thomas is 5'10" and 175-pounds. He currently attends Corsicana High School in Corsicana, Texas and is quickly catching the eyes of elite recruiting experts all around the country.

Although offering an elite 2023 tailback is thrilling, USC has some serious work to do if they want to land Thomas in the future, and it starts with increasing their run production.

Last season the Trojans finished last in the Pac-12 for rushing yards tallying 548-yards in 2020. In contrast, SEC leaders like Alabama finished at the top of the ranks with 2,385 yards.

One of USC's best tailbacks, redshirt sophomore Markese Stepp left Troy's program due to the limited amount of touches he saw last season. Stepp joined the Nebraska Huskers, who finished 2020 with 1,611 yards rushing within the Big Ten conference.

If USC wants to land elite running backs down the line, they definitely need to beef up their run production over the next couple of seasons.

