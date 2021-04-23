USC Trojans Campaigning for Defensive Transfer Portal Prospect

Defensive Line Coach Vic So'oto has his eyes on one Illinois State prospect...

USC has officially offered a scholarship to Illinois State defensive tackle John Ridgeway.

On Thursday the former Redbird took to social media to announce the news citing, "Extremely grateful to receive an offer from the University of Southern California"

Ridgeway has received offers from Iowa, ASU, Penn State, Michigan and Tennessee since making the decision to leave Illinois State.

Back in 2020, the 6-foot-6, 325-pound nose guard accumulated 22 tackles, three for losses and one interception in four games played. To add, he totaled 102 tackles, eight tackles for a loss, one sack and one interception in his four season with Illinois State.

The Illinois native could have the potential to make an immediate impact for the USC Trojans as senior defensive lineman Brandon Pili suffered a torn achilles during spring camp and will likely be out for the 2021 season.

Defensive line coach Vic So'oto jumped on the opportunity to bring in some more depth to his D-LINE as soon as Ridgeway hit the open market.

Now that the NCAA will allow players in the portal to transfer schools without penalty, Ridgeway has the potential to get into a starting rotation wherever he goes.

Promo Photo Provided by USC Athletics