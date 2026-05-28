USC Baseball Regional Central: Starting Pitchers, Lineups, Everything to Know

The march to a national title is beginning for USC Trojans baseball.

USC (43-15 overall) may have lost out on securing the Big Ten title and hosting a NCAA Tournament regional. But the Trojans will head to College Station, Texas, motivated to continue their impressive 2026. USC also has a chance to put an end to the program's 28-year title dry spell.

Here's everything to know about the opening contest against Texas State (36-24).

Projected Starting Pitcher for USC Trojans

USC pitcher Mason Edwards (30) throws the ball during the fourth inning against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Head coach Andy Stankiewicz lands in a tough spot here ahead of the first pitch of Game 1.

Mason Edwards is the lights out performer and top ace on the mound. He's the reigning Big Ten Pitcher of the Year after striking out 160 batters. Opponents only have mustered 45 hits total with 17 runs scored facing him, as Edwards brings an ERA of 1.43. Many will wonder if the coach will rest the left-hander's arm to start this postseason tournament, though.

Resting Edwards can set him up for a potential showdown with top seed Texas A&M in the second round of this regional. Although USC could face the Aggies twice, handing Stankiewicz additional leverage to keep Edwards out until later in the tourney.

Stankiewicz is presented other valuable arms on the hill, though, including for the Sun Belt Conference representative Bobcats. Grant Govel is the top No. 2 option after posting a 10-2 mark on the year with 86 strikeouts. Govel is listed as the "probable" starter per USC.

Andrew Johnson rises as the third arm the Trojans can lean into. Johnson went 6-2 with 74 strikeouts while surrendering an ERA of 3.52.

Projected Batting Order

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC outfielder Jack Basseer (14) hits the ball during the eighth inning against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Abbrie Covarrubias sets the tone lately as the lead-off hitter. USC can trust him to steal bases too, leading the way with 35 stolen bags this season. Covarrubias opened the Big Ten semifinals contest with a single toward right field before falling to UCLA.

Adrain Lopez enters next as the No. 2 power hitter of the batting order. Lopez is tied for most runs scored at 56, while also driving 41 runners home. The Bobcats' outfield likely will play closer to the wall here, as Lopez lures 11 home runs in tow. Kevin Takeuchi hit third versus UCLA and is tied with Lopez for runs scored. He's second in hits at 64 this season but often bats cleanup.

Isaac Cadena landed at fourth in the order and, like Lopez, is his own home run threat after smacking seven out of the park this season. But landing in the middle of the order is USC's top-hitter: Jack Basseer, who is hitting at .356 while sending the baseball over the fence with his 10 homers. USC expects him to add the offensive spark in the middle.





Following him at No. 6 is Andrew Lamb, then Dean Carpentier and Walter Urbon. Maximo Martinez and Maddox Riske are two more who crack the rotation at the bottom of the order.

Starting Lineup for USC

Isaac Cadena makes a catch to clinch the Trojans' win in extra innings as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard

Govel again is surfacing as the projected started on the hill. Here's who comprises the infield and shortstop lineup including their records as the starter:

Catcher: Isaac Cadena (23-8 as starter), Richard Tejada (16-6)

First Base: Adrian Lopez (32-12), Dean Carpentier (11-3)

Second Base: Abbrie Covarrubias (36-11), Kevin Takeuchi (6-3)

Third Base: Maximo Martinez (30-11), Lopez also swings to third when needed.

Shortstop: Maddox Riske (34-9), Carpentier is another shortstop option for USC.

USC’s Kevin Takeuchi, left, tags Oregon infielder Ryan Cooney as he slides to second as the Oregon Ducks host the USC Trojans on May 14, 2026, in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The outfielders are a deep group that's also seen names like Lopez and Takeuchi flip here. But here are the projected starters:

Right Field: Jack Basseer (25-9)

Center Field: Takeuchi (36-9)

Left Field: Andrew Lamb (19-5)

USC will face the Bobcats for the first time ever on the diamond. The Trojans will aim for their 211th all-time playoff win by beating the Sun Belt representative, who'll likely bring a large contingent of fans from San Marcos, Texas. Stankiewicz will aim for his 103rd win with USC but 444th in his 14-season coaching career.

The winner faces the Texas A&M/Lamar victor in the winner's bracket.

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