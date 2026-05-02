USC Trojans Pitcher Mason Edwards Making History On the Mound

The USC Trojans baseball team is in the midst of an impressive 2026 season and looks to finish the final stretch of the regular season strong before heading to Omaha for the Big Ten Tournament.

One of the reasons for the Trojans success has been the dominance of junior left-handed pitcher Mason Edwards, who has a team-leading 1.74 ERA, 132 strikeouts, and an undefeated 7-0 record on the mound this season.

Edwards dominance continued in the Trojans 5-1 win in the first game of their weekend series against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday night. In the win against Rutgers, Edwards set a Big Ten single-season strikeout record, reaching 101 in conference play.

Edwards struck out 13 Rutgers batters in the win over the Scarlet Knights as the Trojans improved to 35-12 on the season and 17-8 in conference play.

How Mason Edwards Has Led USC Trojans

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC head coach Andy Stankiewicz takes questions after a game against Saint Mary's at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Courtesy of Edwards' dominance on the mound throughout the season for the Trojans, USC is among one of the top teams in the Big Ten this season, and they look to continue to strengthen their positioning in the conference standings as the regular season reaches its final stretch.

At one point this season, the Trojans were among the last two undefeated teams in college baseball, and much of that has been because of Edwards' leadership on the mound and in the dugout for USC throughout this year. Edwards is one of the most experienced pitchers on USC's roster, and his leadership will go a long way in the Trojans reaching their goals this season.

With a 17-8 record in conference play, the Trojans are fourth in the Big Ten behind the UCLA Bruins (No. 1), Nebraska Cornhuskers (No. 2), and Oregon Ducks (No. 3). USC was recently swept by both the Cornhuskers and the Bruins in a three-game road weekend series.

As for the Ducks, USC is hoping to have a better result against Oregon when they face them in Eugene to close out the Big Ten regular-season slate on May 14 through 16 before heading to Omaha for the Big Ten Tournament.

Can Edwards Guide USC to Deep NCAA Tournament Run?

May 31, 2025; Corvallis, OR, USA; USC infielder Ethan Hedges (15) encourage infielder Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek (27) during the fifth inning after hitting his second home run of the game at the NCAA Corvallis Regional at Goss Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

After finishing last season with an impressive performance in the Big Ten tournament, Edwards looks to have a pivotal role in the Trojans' making a deeper run in the NCAA Tournament and potentially reaching the College World Series for the first time since 1998.

Last season in the NCAA Tournament, the Trojans won two consecutive games against the TCU Horned Frogs and Saint Mary’s Gales in the Corvallis Regional before falling to the No. 1 seed, the Oregon State Beavers, losing both games by a combined score of 23-1.

Following Friday night’s 5-1 win over the Scarlett Knights, USC looks to clinch the series win against Rutgers. Game 2 of the three-game weekend series between USC and Rutgers is scheduled for 2 p.m. PT at Dedeaux Field in Los Angeles, California, with the game broadcast on Big Ten Plus.

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