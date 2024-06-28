USC Basketball: Isaiah Collier Considered Major Steal in First Round of NBA Draft
The USC basketball team had a few players get selected in the 2024 NBA Draft, including guard Isaiah Collier. Collier was selected by the Utah Jazz with pick No. 29 in the first round and it's a great landing spot for the young guard.
Going to a team like Utah gives Collier a chance to grow with a young team and there is no pressure to win right away. He can develop his game even more and the Jazz get a potential steal in the draft class.
Recruiting director of ESPN, Paul Biancardi, believes that Collier could end up being the steal of this draft class.
"A strong finisher with great speed in the open floor. He is an up-tempo point guard who best plays early in the shot clock. When you are open, he will find you. His passing accuracy and vision are high level. Came back from injury and played very well in the last third of the season. Best throw-ahead passer in the draft."
Collier has all the skills to become an impactful player at the NBA level but just needs a chance to show what he can do. With the Jazz, he should be given a chance to play and could prove why some teams missed out on drafting him.
He joins fellow drafted Trojans guard Bronny James in entering the NBA. James was taken by the Los Angeles Lakers with pick No. 55 in the second round.
